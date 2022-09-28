September 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shooting in West Annapolis. Spy Plea Deal. Cruising Out Hunger!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Maryland State Police have arrested a DC man concerning a shooting incident in West Annapolis. The Hillsmere spies, the Toebbes, have again pleaded guilty to selling secrets to a foreign nation. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is Cruising Out Hunger this Thursday, and you should be on the Harbor Queen with them. Pod news, including the bonus one we dropped at noon yesterday on the Boat Shows!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

How can it be nearly October already? Don’t get me wrong, I am diggin’ it, but man this summer went fast! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Maryland State Police have arrested a DC man concerning a shooting in West Annapolis. Just before 3:00 am yesterday morning, the 40-year-old DC man called police to the intersection of Monterey and Annapolis Streets, saying he had been chased. Police saw a bullet hole in the windshield but determined it came from within the car. In a search of the area, they found a handgun, and in a search of the car, they found shell casings that matched the handgun and drugs. There have been no victims identified at this point.

Just a quick update on the Toebbes. They are the Hillsmere couple, and not very good spies, that are charged with trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign nation. Last month they pleaded guilty and looked at 12 to 17 years in federal prison, but the judge said that was “strikingly deficient.” Well, when the agreement was bounced, they withdrew their guilty plea. Now they have re-pleaded guilty and are looking at a fine of $100,000 and up to life in prison. Prosecutors have asked for a sentence for the wife on the lower end of the scale. And if the judge rejects this agreement, they can withdraw their guilty plea again. As I think about this, I wonder if this case could be a precedent for potential charges against former President Trump.

Congrats to Faith Karanja of Broadneck High, Caleb Oh of South River, Aleah Dinmore of Arundel, and Rachel Mohammed and Christine Wang, both of Crofton, for nailing a semi-final position for a National Merit Scholarship. Now they compete for the final based on academic records, principal references, SAT scores, school leadership, and community activities. What’s at stake? $28 million in scholarship money! Go get it, guys!

The weather looks pretty good all the rest of the week–the weekend looks a little iffy. But you can help alleviate food insecurity in Anne Arundel County on Thursday, and have a blast while doing it! The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is hosting its Cruising Out Hunger fundraiser on the Harbor Queen. Your ticket helps put food on the table of some of our neighbors, and you will have a live band to dance the night away along with some amazing nosh from Monica at Bread & Butter Kitchen. There is a cash bar on this 90-minute sunset cruise that departs at 6 pm (boarding at 530 pm). And with a 6 pm departure, the Queen is back by 730 pm, so bring the kids even though it is a school night! Tickets are $40 and $20 for kids. The under two crowd goes for free. All the deets and tickets at aafoodbank.org

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Jefferson Holland–you may know him from the Capital and his reviews of parks, but he wears many hats, and we covered a lot of ground sitting outside of Davis’s. The week after that, Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown. And we also dropped that boat show podcast yesterday afternoon. It was a bit different sound for me and was challenging, and I think it came out nicely–give it a listen!

And you guys that did the tagging yesterday for the Mother’s gift cards…I’ll be in touch this morning–yesterday got away from me!

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And, of course, we have Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, with all the only real scoop on the music news in Annapolis After Dark!

