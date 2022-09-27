September 27 2022 | Daily News Brief | Homicide Update. Compass Rose Theater. Fall Leaves. Perfect Trivia Question!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, Matt Edmonds had the perfect trivia question last night at The Graduate. How many US Presidents were named in Billy Joel’s We Didn’t;’t Start the Fire? Perfect question, right? OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Following up on our story yesterday on the double shooting in Odenton that left a man dead. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, a large advertised party was in the basement of a business. When they arrived, they were met with 60-70 people. They found one victim in the parking lot trying to get away and they saw another victim in the doorway. As they tried to render aid, the crowd pushed the police away and only when more backup officers arrived were they able to get to the second victim, Alexander Gray, 38 of Glen Burnie, who died at the scene. Police are trying to sort it all out and ask anyone with information to call them at 410-222-4731. With 70 people there, SOMEONE has some information.

Over the weekend, police responded to Frank’s Den, a bar in Glen Burnie for a large disorderly crowd. While clearing the parking lot, they saw a fight involving a female driver of a Honda and someone outside. The Honda reversed and then went forward, striking three people. It continued forward, hitting an unoccupied police car. As a result, the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Glen Burnie, was arrested and taken into custody. And they also arrested a 33-year-old Pasadena man who apparently took issue with the police trying to stop the car and arrest the woman!

According to JD Power, the survey people, BWI has not gotten any better or worse! In a recent ranking, BWI received a 784 out of 1000 which is firmly in the middle of the pack of large airports. Last year they scored 785. The study points out that the consistency is a good thing since passenger satisfaction across all airports dropped 25 points this year! And they were also in the middle of the pack of Washington airports beating out National and falling a few points behind Dulles. I don’t know about you, but I love BWI. Easy in, easy out, and generally a pleasant experience!

There was a cryptic message on Facebook yesterday. The Compass Rose Theater,, which has been homeless since early 2019 and relatively dark since then, barring a few zoom productions during COVID, posted four words– WE ARE COMING BACK. No word on when or where, but stay tuned.

Hey, I don’t know about you, but I am digging the cooler weather and the shorter days. So I wanted to check to see when the leaves are predicted to be at their peak fall foliage. And the rarely wrong smokymountains.com says that peak fall for leaves will be between October 17th and 24th. A little later as you head south to the Blue Ridge Mountains! And if you want to see a spectacular road in the fall… take River Road from Crownsville to Herald Harbor–it’s amazing.

OK, it is ticket Tuesday, and I am fresh out of tickets for Rams Head On Stage, but expect some more soon. But so as not to disappoint, make a social media post on Facebook or Twitter and tag All Annapolis or @eyeonannapolis respectively, and mention that you listened to the DNB. I have 4 $25 gift cards to Mother’s Peninsula Grill and I will give some of them out randomly!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Jefferson Holland which was a fabulous conversation and I honestly think he is the Dos Equis man of Annapolis! And later today, look for our different take on the upcoming boat shows!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

