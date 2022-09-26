September 26, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Odenton Murder. Crofton Carjacking. Beefalo Bob Fire. Navy Win.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a murder in Odenton, a carjacking in Crofton, and an armed robbery and ambush at a Linthicum hotel. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating a fire at Beefalo Bobs in Pasadena. Navy finally gets a win against East Carolina, but the road ahead looks tough. Pod news, including a bonus pod coming up today or tomorrow with a different take on the upcoming boat shows!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, September 26th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Is anyone else exhausted? Man, what a jam-packed weekend. Between the Kunte Kinte Festival, the West Annapolis Oktoberfest, and the Maryland Seafood Festival, this town was hoppin’ for sure! OK, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s 12th homicide of the year just two days after the 11th. At about 2:15 AM on Sunday morning, they were called to the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton for a shooting. On arrival, they found one man deceased at the scene and another with critical injuries. The injured man was flown to shock trauma. The police have not released any more information on this other than to say it was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the community. We expect to get more information a bit later today, so check in with EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that.

Late last week, three guests were leaving their hotel room at the Comfort Inn on B&A Boulevard in Linthicum when they were ambushed by a Black male wearing dark clothing and armed with a black handgun. He forced them back into the room, pistol-whipped one of the victims, robbed them, and fled on foot. Police have not made any arrests and are asking if anyone knows or saw something to contact them at 410-222-6135.

On Thursday morning, police responded to a suspicious subject call in Crofton. As they were investigating, a victim approached, advising they had just been carjacked at gunpoint. The carjacking took place nearby at Charing Cross and Soho Court. The suspect fled the area in the victim’s 2016 Toyota Corolla. A Maryland State Trooper spotted the car on Crain Highway and attempted to stop it, but the car fled. It was located a short time late on Espey Court in Crofton, and the 19-year-old man from Crofton was identified, taken into custody, and charged.

I am not sure how much damage was done yet, but there was a 2-alarm fire yesterday at Beefalo Bobs in the Curtis Bay area of Pasadena. The fire broke out yesterday at about noon, and crews from Baltimore were called in to assist. I expect to have more information on this a bit later today as well.

Boy Navy needed that win on Saturday! They traveled to East Carolina a 17-point underdog and ended up coming out on top in a nail-biter that went to not one but two overtime periods. Navy now sits at 1-2 and will head to Colorado next week to take on Air Force–another critical game as it is a key win for the Commander in Chief’s Trophy. The Midshipmen return home again on the 8th when they take on Tulsa. And as I look at the schedule, Navy has a rough one for a few weeks!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with John Wojcik who just wrote a book and started a company with the same name–Mission Next! Up next Saturday.. one I really enjoyed..and not so much a spotlight, but a great conversation with Jefferson or Jeff Holland! And stay tuned; I have a bonus pod maybe today or tomorrow with a different take on the boat shows!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

