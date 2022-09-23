September 23, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Stabbed, Abducted, Burned. Rabies Warning. Historic Retirement.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A macabre murder in Hanover near the Arundel Mills Mall. A rabies warning for Hunt Meadow. Robert Clark retires from Historic Annapolis. And a ton of events. including the Kunta Kinte Festival, Londontowne Symphony performance, Salsa on Cty Dock, Dinner Under The Stars, West Annapolis Oktoberfest, and Maryland Seafood Festival (Save $5 per ticket with code: eye5). Pod news and …well, that’s plenty!

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 23rd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

What an exciting afternoon and evening. The mural was officially signed, sealed, and delivered at the Calvert Center, and it was a great crowd and, honestly, a great party. Congrats to Cell and Cindy for an amazing job Be sure to check out the AR that goes along with it. Then after a quick stop at Big Money’s house for a cherry pie, it was over to Maryland Hall and Ignite Annapolis–the pie was a thank you to Rob Timm of WRNR for emceeing. What a fantastic night. Great speakers. Fun to catch up with old friends and meet some new ones. Well worth watching the playback on the Ignite Annapolis Facebook Page. But now we need to talk about the news for Friday and kick off the weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A truly macabre scene played out near the Arundel Mills Mall. On Tuesday evening, a woman called the Anne Arundel County Police to report that she believed she saw a stabbing and abduction. She said a man appeared to have stabbed another man, and then a second suspect pulled a gun, and the victim was put in the trunk of the car, and the suspects sped off. Yesterday, Baltimore City Police discovered the car with a burned body in the trunk in the 4000 block of Windsor Mill Road. They have not identified the victim but have confirmed that he was the same one the woman saw stabbed and abducted. This is the 11th homicide in the County this year.

If you live in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood in Annapolis, the Health Department issued a warning for a rabid raccoon that was discovered there. If your pet came in contact with a raccoon recently or has any unexplained wounds, please call the health department at 410-222-7254. The raccoon was found near Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road.

First, he was in. Then he was out. Then he was in again. And now he is out again. Robert Clark has resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of Historic Annapolis, effective October 31st. Clark was the long-serving President who retired in June of this year and was named Executive Chairman and was to focus on fundraising. And now, he is retiring to spend more time with family. Clark is largely responsible for shepherding Historic Annapolis through some unprecedented growth and challenges. Karen Theimer Brown was hired as President in June to replace Clark. And of Brown, Clark said, ” one of my greatest strengths is my ability to hire great staff, and HA is in good hands with Karen and her colleagues.”

Judging from the number of events on tap this weekend, it appears President Biden was right–the pandemic is over! Tomorrow the Kunte Kinte Festival kicks off at Annapolis City Dock at 10 am and goes through 7 pm. After that, on West Street, it is Dinner Under the Stars, and they should be adding Picante into that mix–it is opening at pm to the public today! The Londontown Symphony Orchestra is playing at Maryland Hall, which gets underway at 7:30 pm. On Sunday, for some high-class entertainment, check out some of the amazing classic and antique cars at the St. Michael’s Concours D’Elegance all day at the Talbott Country Club. Sunday night, the Art in Public Places Commission is hosting a Salsa night at City dock–the dance, not the sauce, from 6 pm to 10 pm. And if that was not enough, both Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Point State Park is the 53rd Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. It runs from 10 am to 7 pm both days…park at the park if there is room — there is a park admission, or go to Anne Arundel Community College and grab a shuttle from lot A–best choice. And remember, save $5 using the code eye5. Tickets at MDSeafoodFestival.com

Whew!

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Mission Next, and next weekend–Jeff Holland!

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. And I appreciate you spreading the word–we try!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here–and it looks like it’s another beaut. So now it’s time just to say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

