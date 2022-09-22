September 22, 2022 | Daily News Brief | High School Football. Ukraine Benefit. ASO. AR Mural. Ignite. Free Concert!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Annapolis High football games have had a schedule change. Homestead Gardens supporting Ukraine. The ASO and Classic Theatre of Maryland are teaming up. Augmented Reality is working on the new mural. Ignite Annapolis is tonight. And tonight, Rickshaw Lizard is taking the stage at the September Sunset Concert at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Today is one of those days….seems like I have 26 hours of stuff to do and only 24 hours to do it. And tomorrow’s not looking too good either! With that said, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Annapolis High families got notice about some rescheduled games this week. The AHS Panthers were to play both JV and Varsity football on Friday, both against Old Mill. But the JV game was moved to today at 4:45 pm, and the varsity game originally scheduled for the evening has been moved to 5:00 pm on Friday. The reason given was that there were several “high attraction” events. I’ve asked around, and no one seems to know what that term means. I do suspect this may have been done in response to the violence that happened at other games last week necessitating Superintendent Bedell changing up the rules and strengthen the punishments. And also likely related to the brawl last week in Montgomery County that saw four students arrested. Hey people, it is a LOT easier to just be nice!

Hey folks, let’s not forget about Ukraine. I know there is a ton of crazy news out there, but the people in Ukraine still need help and Homestead Gardens has paired up with a non-profit Bulava and will be hosting a fundraiser on the 29th. It will be a typically fabulous Homestead event in the courtyard with food, to nosh, authentic Ukranian food and American fare, and Ukranian entertainment; tickets are $25 and include one drink–the rest are on you. You can find out more and get tickets at HomesteadGardens.com

This looks cool. September 30th and October 1st, the ASO and the Classic Theatre of Maryland are teaming up at Maryland Hall to kick off the ASO’s Masterworks Series. The kick off will be all-American to highlight the diversity in our nation. In addition to the symphony, there will be video projections, poignant testimonies, and actors from the Classic Theatre of Maryland all working to interpret it. Pretty cool audio visual entertainment. Tickets at MarylandHall.org or AnnapolisSymphony.org

Speaking of cool multi-media stuff. Check out the new mural on the Arundel Center. It’s pretty amazing as it is, but if you scan the barcode on a sign adjacent to it and look at your phone, AR or Augmented Reality. takes over and the mural comes to life. The sun extends above the physical walls; the Blue Angels fly, the boats sail, the fish jumps, and the rod bends. Really quite amazing. And they are cutting the ribbon and signing it later today at the People Park on Calvert Street. 4:30 pm.

And right after that, I am racing to Maryland Hall to prepare for Ignite Annapolis. We are just putting the finishing touches on 15 dynamic topics, and if you are going, you are in for an incredible treat! There may be very few tickets left at igniteannapolis.com , and remember, the admission benefits the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The doors open at 6 pm with cocktails and nosh and the program gets underway at 7 pm. We promise to have you out by 9:30.

And tonight is the second from last September Sunset Concert Series at the park half of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. On deck tonight is Rickshaw Lizard and the AZTK food truck! Of course, they will have a bar for your enjoyment too. As with all their concerts, it is free, but they do ask for a donation to help support the museum. Parking is limited, so ride share, bike, walk, boat. Show Uber or Lyft receipt and get a free drink ticket.

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight – Mission Next. We have a unique bonus pod next week about the boat shows. And next Saturday, we chat with Jeff Holland…wearer of many hats! And damn him–master of them all as well!

And finally, if you are here because of a post you saw on Facebook and are looking to score some tickets to see Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake and Brandon Gibbs of Devil City Angels tonight at Rams Head On Stage… the code word is liquified!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout & Molly’s!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

