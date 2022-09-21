September 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Edgewater Shooting. Buckley Reprimand. Ignite Annapolis. Arts Alive Results!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An Edgewater man shot his roommate over some drug money. A five-car accident left a Pasadena man dead. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was reprimanded by the Ethics Commission. Maryland Hall’s Arts Alive raised more than $200,000. Tickets for tomorrow’s Ignite Annapolis are dwindling; get yours and help the food bank. Pod news and a thank you to you!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am happy–gonna have a lunch with the one guy in town that that makes it impossible to have a bad day. Joe McGovern from Stan & Joes. We need to catch up on some things and I love that no matter what life throws at him, he’s always seeing the bright side and working to help someone else out. Plus, I’ll get a cheesesteak stogie I am sure! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A 57-year-old Edgewater man is cooling his heels on attempted murder charges after he shot his roommate over drug money. The Anne Arundel County Police were called to a shooting on Monday afternoon on Wilmer Place and were met with two people on the front porch whom they detained, one who ended up being the suspect. Inside they found the victim with a shotgun wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the suspect was taken to Jennifer Road and booked on attempted murder and firearms charges, and the third person there was released.

A five vehicle accident left a 46-year-old Pasadena man dead on Saturday evening. It is a bit hard to follow but, a Lexus SUV was traveling the eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 100 near Quarterfield Road. It hit a Civic head on. And as they collided, a Chevy van hit the Lexus head on as well. The van began to rotate and was struck by a truck that towing two jet skis on a trailer. As things were coming to a rest, another Lexus sedan came around a curve and hit the Lexus SUV. The driver of the van, who was hit head on, started to rotate and was hit by a truck with jet skis died at shock trauma. All of the other drivers were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis Mayor Buckley got a slap on the wrist from the City’s Ethics Commission. Remember what people called Dinghy-Gate? The mayor was docking his too-large inflatable at the end of his street despite a size restriction. After complaints, his solution was to deputize his personal boat to allow it to dock at any City location with impunity and for free. While most people could see the conflict of interest in creating a law to benefit one person the Mayor and the Council didn’t and they approved it. Well, someone filed an ethics complaint and the commission rules and pretty much said the conflict was obvious and everyone should have seen it and said something. In the end, they decided on an official reprimand which is the last onerous of the options available to them. So basically, Bad Gavin. Bad Gavin. And a slap on the nose with a newspaper. You can read the full opinion at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

We were hyping up the Maryland Hall Arts Alive fundraiser earlier this month. And man did they hit it out of the park. First off a great fun night with amazing people and friends and an awesome band and food. There were some muckety mucks there too–First Lady Yumi Hogan, Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegates Dana Jones and Shaneka Henson and Mayor Gavin Buckley. A great auction and of course spotlights on the resident companies at Maryland Hall. Well, Scott Shaffer, their CFO put some new batteries in the old calculator and added it up and the evening brought in more than $200,000 to further their mission to provide art for all.

Here’s your last chance to get some tickets to tomorrow evening’s Ignite Annapolis at Maryland Hall. Tickets are $10 and you get them at IgniteAnnapolis.com and your ticket purchase benefits the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. I am on the planning committee for this and when I checked last night, there were between 50 and 75 seats still available so go get them now. Fun and thought provoking night–I promise! Not sure what to expect? Head to IgniteAnnapolis.com and check out the videos from the past! I hope to see you there!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, John Wojcik, local author and a guy just starting up a new business called Mission Next! AFter that..Jefferson Holland–you may know him from the Capital and his reviews of parks, but he wears many hats and we covered a lot of ground sitting outside of Davis’s

