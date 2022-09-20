September 20, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Officers Identified. Carjacking. APD Shake Up. Return of Chris’s Charcoal Pit. New Laws!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Attorney General Frosh released the names of the suspect who was shot in Harwood and the five Anne Arundel County Police Officers involved. Annapolis Police arrested a 20-year-old resident in an armed carjacking. Chief Ed Jackson has shaken up leadership in the APD again and brought in a retired commander from Baltimore. Two new laws are coming into effect on October 1st. And DC is trying to assign points for camera-ticketed violations. Beloved Chris’s Charcoal Pit is coming back, they announced–not sure the location for sure, but we heard Festival at Riva where California Tortilla was. Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage and some podcast news!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

As I am putting the news together this morning, I notice it is all legal and police-related. Sorry about that. It’s not all bad news; I try to mix it up, but some days, I fall short! OK, let’s get into it, shall we?

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s Independent Investigations Division has released the names of five Anne Arundel County Police officers who fired their weapons at a Harwood man this weekend, killing him. All five were corporals within the department, and their years of service ranged from 3 and a half to nine and a half years. They were Z. Devers, K. Slayton, B. Dehn, M. Hanlon, and J. Metcalf. Again all corporals. They also released the name of the suspect who was shot. He is 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr. To recap, the police responded to a domestic dispute; the suspect was in the woods and armed; he refused to put down the weapon and was shot when he pointed it at two groups of officers. As I mentioned yesterday, we should have the body-cam footage by the end of the month.

Here in Annapolis, the Annapolis Police have arrested a 20-year-old Annapolis man and charged him with armed carjacking. According to police, the suspect and two accomplices robbed a friend of his rental car at gunpoint on Newtowne Drive. The victim came to Annapolis to smoke marijuana with the suspect, who was a classmate of his at Annapolis High, and the two accomplices. After they smoked, the three produced guns and stole the rental car that had not been located. Police did not give any information on the accomplices.

Annapolis Police Chief Jackson has tapped into his Baltimore connections again and hired a new Operations Commander for the Department. Captain Lamar Howard is a 26-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department. He will replace the somewhat-recently named Operations Commander Captain Amy Miguez, who will now head a new section as the Commander of Community Outreach. Miguez has been in community outreach before and served as the department’s public information officer. I think the majority of the leadership of the department at this point is retired officers from Baltimore City.

Some new laws are coming down the pike on October 1st. The one that will affect most of us is a chance to the move-over law. That law requires you to move over for emergency, construction, or tow vehicles that may be on the side of the road with their lights activated. Now on October 1st, it will extend to ANY vehicle on a shoulder with any type of warning device–flashers, flares, cones, etc. If it is not safe or possible to move over and give them the room, you must slow to a reasonable speed. The fine is $110 and a point.

The next new law is for parents of toddlers. All children under two years of age must remain in a REAR-facing seat unless the kiddo meets or exceeds the car seat manufacturer’s height and weight guidelines. And just a tip, you can go to any police station and have them check to ensure that your child’s car seat is installed properly–you’d be surprised how many aren’t.

And if you are a DC driver, not a law yet, but the DC council is considering a new law that will add points to your license for any camera-ticketed violations. Right now, red light and speed cameras come with a fine but no points. And I can tell you from personal experience, by having a kid in college in DC for four years, there are a lot of cameras, and they are usually on roads that appear to be faster than they are. There is a 25 mph speed limit all over DC unless marked otherwise. So, keep an eye on that!

OK, let’s ditch the police and law stuff. It’s ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage and if you want to see ANY of these shows, send me a DM or an email and let me know and I may pick you for a pair of tickets! Richie Kotzen of Winery Dogs tonight, or can I tempt you with some tickets to see Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze on the 27th? Real easy to win. And a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for these so be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. This Saturday on the local business spotlight, Mission Next, and I need to get off my butt and finish editing the following weekend’s spotlight with Jefferson Holland!

OK, that's a wrap, but first, thank you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a rare back-to-back legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

