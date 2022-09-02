September 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Knife Wielding Incident at Whole Foods. Murder Arrest. Lots of Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

A man was shot by an unknown assailant as he sat outside his apartment. A Whole Foods employee pulled a knife on another employee. Anne Arundel County Police make an arrest in a December 2021 homicide. There is a monkeypox vaccine waiting list for eligible residents. Visit Annapolis sent us a huge list of events in the County during September. We have some pod news and a whole bunch of events for you to consider this weekend if you are not going downy oshun hon!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 2nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

A word of caution if you eat breakfast at Panera. I was at a Signature meeting for Annapolis High yesterday morning and got a breakfast sandwich, and apparently, they changed up the menu a bit to include over-easy eggs in the sandwich. Very easy. So as I go to bite in, the yolk comes oozing out of the other side onto my shirt and pants. Way to make an impression on the first meeting of the school year! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police were busy. On Wednesday evening, a man was sitting outside of his apartment in the Village Square Apartments in Glen Burnie. An unknown suspect appeared suddenly from around the corner and shot him. One shot was fired and hit him in the torso. The suspect fled, and there is no description. The victim was conscious and alert and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An Arnold woman was arrested after she accosted and assaulted a co-worker with a knife at Whole Foods in the Annapolis Town Center. Police say the victim was accosted by a co-worker who began to wield a knife erratically. The suspect apparently went home after that, and the police got a warrant and arrested her.

And for the last police story, they were able to close a murder case. Back in December of 2021, Anne Arundel County Police responded to Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton for a family dispute. A 78-year-old woman called and reported a head injury. When EMS tried to assist her, her grandson interfered and tried to prevent it. He was arrested, and she never regained consciousness and died four days later. Over the past eight months, detectives determined that the grandson, a 33-year-old man from Odenton, caused the initial injury and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and several elder abuse charges. A grand jury agreed, and he was arrested and is being held without bond. Again, another good job by the Anne Arundel County Police!

Hey, if you are an eligible resident, you can pre-register for a monkeypox vaccine in Anne Arundel County. If you had close contact with someone that has monkeypox, if you are a gay or bisexual man who has had multiple or anonymous partners in the last two weeks, or a gay or bisexual man with a high-risk medical condition, you can pre-register for the vaccine. Head to aahealth.org, and they will get you all vaxxed up when they are available. Speaking of vaccines, the FDA and CDC just signed off on the updated vaccine for COVID that supposedly takes care of the omicron variant and also what may be coming our way this winter.

As they do every month, Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County sent us a list of all the amazing things happening in the county in September. From Navy football, corn maze, and songwriters festival to the Renaissance Festival and the County Fair–they have it all. Check it out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or at visitannapolis.org

And a reminder. No need to get up at 6 am for the DNB on Monday. We’re playing hooky on Monday the 5th and taking the Labor Day holiday off, but we’ll be back in action on Tuesday the 6th!

Stuff to consider doing this weekend. Tomorrow at Noon, Navy football hosts the University of Delaware Fighting Blue Hens for their football opener. Be sure to follow us for all the game news if you are not there, and we will have some amazing photos from Glenn Miller to share! Also, tomorrow on West Street is the final (I think) dinner under the stars. Sunday is the first Sunday of the month, which means it is the First Sunday Arts Festival on West Street from 10 am to 5 pm. If you fancy a sail, head to the Annapolis Maritime Museum and grab a sail on the Wilma Lee–use the code EyeSpy5 to save $5. And also, on Sunday–one of my favorite nights of the year– the annual Annapolis Symphony’s Pops In The Park at Quiet Waters Park. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic and have a great time; it gets underway at 5:30 pm and wraps at about 8 pm. This event is free and a guaranteed good time. It doesn’t look like rain, but if it does–the rain date is Monday!

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Evelyn’s–might need to hit them up for breakfast before the Navy game, St. John’s College is next weekend. And, of course, we had the four bonus pods this week–all of which are really worth the time to listen to–sorry I could not spread them out further…most were time-dependent!

And as always, please let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. We also thank our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, and the long weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Tuesday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

