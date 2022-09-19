September 19, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Police Shooting. Mitchell Gallery. Where Are The Congressmen? Money Monday!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police shot and killed a suspect in a domestic violence incident. There's a new Director at St. John's College's Mitchell Gallery. Why will three area Congressmen refuse to debate their opponents? Maryland Bed Bath & Beyond stores are safe from being shuttered so far. Rams Head kicked butt with the Annapolis Songwriters Festival. And, we dropped a bonus pod on the Maryland Seafood Festival.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, September 19th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, did Rams Head hit it out of the park with the Inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival. Aside from that one woman on Facebook… everyone was raving about it–the musicians, the attendees, and even just passers-by who had no idea. I HAVE to believe they are starting to plan for an expanded one in 23. Unreal weekend! OK, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Maryland Attorney General is investigating the third officer-involved fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County in the past year. Just before 2:30 am on Saturday, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood for a domestic dispute. The female victim said her husband tried to strangle her, and she fled to a nearby home. As they were responding, their son called to say the suspect fled into nearby woods with a gun. Police arrived, and shots were fired, striking an unoccupied police car. The suspect emerged from the woods and refused to put the gun down. He pointed it at a group of officers, and several officers fired, striking the suspect. He pointed it toward another group of officers who also fired at the suspect. He died at the scene. With any fatal police shooting, the police go silent as the case falls to the Attorney General. We should know the name of the suspect and the officers involved later this week, and the body-worn camera footage should be made available by the end of the month. The woman who says she was strangled was taken to a hospital and released.

St John’s College President Nora Demleitner announced that the college has found and named a new director for the Mitchell Gallery. Peter Nesbett (an art museum director name if I ever heard one) has a vast background in arts administration and is an award-winning art historian. He comes to Annapolis by way of DC, where he was the Executive Director for the Washington Project for the Arts. Currently, the Mitchell Gallery is hosting online exhibits as they plan to re-open in-person to the public in 2023. If you are not familiar with this gem.. check it out at sjc.edu/MitchellGalleryThat's M I T C H E L L –two Ls in Mitchell.

What is it with incumbent congressmen? None of them seem to want to debate or participate in town halls this election. In the 1st District, challenger Heather Mizeur has been after Congressman Andy Harris for months, but he has always declined or found a way to weasel out. Challenger Yuripzy Morgan in Maryland’s 3rd District has been trying to get Congressman Sarbanes to chat to no avail. And in the 2nd District, Congressman Ruppersberger has been avoiding any debates with his challenger Nicolee Ambrose. All of them are probably pretty safe in their seats, but when I see this, I have to ask, what are they afraid of? They hopefully have a record they are proud of and can stand behind. None of them represent me, but if I were in their districts, I might want to know the WHY before casting a vote!

A few weeks ago, we told you that Bed Bath & Beyond would be shuttering 150 of their underperforming stores. The first list is out, and Maryland stores are safe so far. They released a list of 56, with the nearest stores to us being Leesburg and Christiansburg, VA. But, we still have 100 more stores to go. Fingers crossed we don’t lose all the ones here in the County.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Heather Skipper from the Naval Academy Business Services Division. Up on Saturday is John Wojcik, who just wrote a book and started a company with the same name–Mission Next! And we dropped a bonus pod on Friday with Brendan from the Maryland Seafood Festival …Rise Up in Arnold was so busy we recorded standing in the parking lot on the trunk of my car. But the Crab Soup Cook-off is back and a whole bunch more. Give it a listen and when you get your tickets, use eye5 to save $5 off of that $15 admission!

And we dropped a bonus pod on Friday with Brendan from the Maryland Seafood Festival …Rise Up in Arnold was so busy we recorded standing in the parking lot on the trunk of my car. But the Crab Soup Cook-off is back and a whole bunch more.

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

