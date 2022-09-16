September 16, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Bay Bride Changes. Debate. Contest. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Changes are coming to the Bay Bridge later this fall in the form of an automatic lane closure system. The Capital and The Chamber are hosting a debate on October 18th, and they want your input. Some great items are up for grabs in an online auction to benefit the Thomas Point Shoal Light House. Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is holding a songwriting competition for the national and regional pros and the creative among us! There are a ton of events, including the Annapolis Songwriters Festival, County Fair, Out of the Darkness Walk, Dinner Under the Stars, Hospice Cup after party, the Nigel & Johnny O Show, the Italian Festival, and the 911 Heroes Run. On deck for next weekend–Kunta Kinte Festival, West Annapolis Oktoberfest, and Maryland Seafood Festival (Save $5 per ticket with code: eye5). Pod news and …well, that’s plenty!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 16th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I have to say; I am so looking forward to pressing upload and heading into the weekend. But first, I need to speak with the Maryland Seafood Festival and Comacell Brown, and then bring on that fantastic weekend! And the sooner we get into the news, the sooner it comes, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Bay Bridge has been changing over the past few years..toll booths came down, cameras went up, paving, and more. Come this fall, expect another change. The MTA has been installing an automatic lane closure system for the bridge so they can route traffic on other spans and lanes based on traffic, incidents, or maintenance. If you ever drove on 95 in northern Virginia, you may have seen these big gates. It will be similar. There is no implementation date yet, but the MTA says in the fall. So, as you head over the bridge later this month or next, just use some extra caution as we all try to figure it all out.

The Capital and The Chamber are hosting a County Executive debate on October 18th at Maryland Hall. It is a 90-minute debate that will start at 7:00 pm and they want your input. The Capital is asking the community for questions to present to County Executive Steuart Pittman and County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. You can, and should, submit them at capitalgazette.com/debate

Hey, are you up for a bargain and want to help the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse? The online auction, in advance of the big shindig they are having next week, is live, and there are some pretty good items up for grabs. The URL is long and onerous, so head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and we have a link. Just register and bid away. I have been watching it for a bit, and I think there are some deals to be had- not many bidders. But do check it out and know that if you win, you are also helping to keep the Thomas Point Shoal Light House shining.

Did you make the opening concert of the Annapolis Songwriters Festival–a great show. You can get all the details at annapolissongwritersfestival.com but remember there are more than 70 absolutely free shows and a handful of ticketed ones in 13 venues stretching from Maryland Hall all the way down to City Dock! And speaking of that, last night, Kristen Pironis, the Executive Director of Visit Annapolis, and Anne Arundel County announced a cool songwriting contest. She challenged the visiting artists, the local artists, and the wannabe artists to write a song inspired by the City, the performers, or the event. Submit it by November 30th, and if selected by a panel of judges, there is a $1000 honorarium for you and a return trip to Annapolis to perform the song before a live audience on January 24, 2023. So, get those creative juices flowing and enter at visitannapolis.org

There is SO much going on this weekend; I am not sure how you are going to decide. The weather is perfect and, well.. here’s the list. Tonight, the Annapolis Songwriters Festival continues all throughout the downtown area. The County Fair is running through the 18th. Tomorrow we have the final day of the Songwriters Festival, Dinner Under the Stars, The Hospice Cup after party at Eastport Yacht Club, The Nigel and Johnny O Show event at the Annapolis Sailing School, and the Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention at 9 am. Sliding into Sunday, The 911 Heroes Run, also at 9 am, and The Italian Festival. Lots to choose from for sure!

And if you are the planning type, NEXT weekend is the Kunta Kinte Festival at City Dock on Saturday, the West Annapolis Oktoberfest on Sunday, and the Maryland Seafood Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Point State Park. Hey, I just heard the crab soup cook-off is back again this year. Tickets at mdseafoodfestival.com and remember to use the code eye5 that’s e y e and the number 5 to save $5 off every general admission ticket. And look for a bonus pod next week on that fest!

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, the Naval Academy Business Services Division, and next weekend–Mission Next.

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. And I appreciate you spreading the word–we try! So thank you! We also thank our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here–and it looks like a beaut. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast