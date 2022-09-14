September 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Sex Trafficking In Annapolis. Songwriters Festival. Food Bank Needs. New Words!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police have arrested a local man for prostitution, drug distribution, and sex trafficking. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank hosted a sobering Zoom call and needs our help to feed our neighbors. Some new (and fun) words were added to the dictionary. Rams Head is kicking off the Inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival tomorrow with a FREE concert, and we are giving away some tickets to see Jake Owen on Saturday!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Frog’s gone! Can we talk about the weather yesterday? I mean, from my walk first thing in the morning to sitting in a friend’s front yard in Adirondack chairs later in the afternoon–it was spectacular. I also got my hair cut at Capital Barber Shop–highly recommended, by the way, and my third COVID booster–feeling like a pin cushion. All in all, a great day! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Dan Belson at The Capital dug up a story that, for some reason, never made the public report from the Annapolis Police Department. On Friday, APD arrested a 27-year-old Annapolis man on sex trafficking charges. The complaint alleges that the APD followed the suspect when he took a sex worker from his apartment to another residence. When they searched his apartment, they found $9,000 in cash and 18 grams of cocaine. The woman told police that she was brought to Annapolis from New York in order to pay off thousands of dollars owed for being brought to the US. She also said she was only allowed to leave the apartment when the suspect was taking her to a client’s residence. Good job on Dan. Not sure why the police would not publicly report that! Interesting that all of the prostitution and sex trafficking charges are misdemeanors, and the one felony is for cocaine possession. It seems a bit backward to me.

I hope you got a chance to listen to Dr. Pam Brown on yesterday’s Hunger Action Month Zoom call. If not, check it out on the Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s Facebook page. Some of the statistics are staggering as inflation keeps rising. And based on the announcement yesterday of the CPI, it’s only going to get worse. If you are in a position to help the food bank help our neighbors, please do. You can go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and see a list of easy ways to help, or head to aafoodbank.org

Hey, this is fun. Each year they add words to the dictionary. We all know that, right? Well, here are a few from this year’s class that I thought were amusing! Barkitecture — designing the interior and/or exterior of one’s house around your pets. Algospeak — Using words on social media to avoid algorithms that might flag the comment as unsuitable– like un-alive versus dead. Ghost Colleague–I think we can all relate to this, but a co-worker works remotely and rarely contacts other co-workers. And first, there was sexting, and now there is fexting– fighting over text!

And as we wrap it up. Tomorrow–the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival gets underway with a FREE concert with local faves Jimi Haha, Skribe, Dean Rosenthal, and then regional powerhouse Honest Lee Soul and headlining …drum roll, please… Robert Randolph. It gets underway at 5:00 pm at MC3…which is the outdoor stage at Park Place adjacent to the Westin Hotel. Again, totally free. More details and a complete schedule at annapolissongwritersfestival.com, and do give a listen to the bonus pod we dropped a bit ago–lots of great info on the paid shows and the more than 70 free shows going on all over town Thursday through Saturday! And if you want to see Jake Owen on Saturday at the City Dock stage–let me know. Rams Head just hooked me up with another pair of tickets!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Heather Skipper..the most appropriate name for the woman that manages the Naval Academy Business Services Division. And next week–John Wojcik, a local author and a guy just starting up a new business called Mission Next!

