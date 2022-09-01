September 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Another Murder. Shooting Arrest. Amazon Closure. Baltimore Banner Deep Dive.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Another murder in Anne Arundel County. Annapolis Police make an arrest in a recent shooting. Amazon is closing a local distribution center. The Baltimore Banner has an amazing eviction story. Discount codes for the Maryland Seafood Festival. Ignite Annapolis tickets are going fast! Some weekend pod news and four (yes, count ’em four) bonus podcasts this week!

It’s Thursday, which normally means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills–but we gave him the week off–he’ll be back next Thursday.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, September 1st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just so you know, we’re playing hooky on Monday the 5th and taking the Labor Day holiday off, but we’ll be back in action on Tuesday! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Another murder in the County. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the 10th homicide for 2022. They were called to the 400 block of M Street NE in Glen Burnie yesterday morning for a reported shooting. They found Matthew Ponder, 27, of Glen Burnie, in his row-home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both police and EMS attempted to save him, but he died at the scene. Police say this was targeted, and there is no immediate threat, but they do not have a suspect in custody.

Some good news from the Annapolis Police Department. On August 3rd, a shooting in the Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments left a teen with critical injuries. Through investigation, they determined that the victim was standing with a group of people outside of the apartment, and a car rolled up, and a group of males got out and started shooting at the victims. One of the victims rolled into a nearby bush and fired back at the suspects. The police identified that person as a 19-year-old Annapolis man and arrested him on handgun possession charges, and he is being held without bond. However, the group of suspects who initially fired at the group is still at large. So, in essence, the police arrested one of the victims of the crime because he, too, had broken the law by firing back at his assailants.

Amazon announced that they are closing two area distribution centers. One in Hanover and one in Essex. In total, about 350 people will be laid off–190 of them in Anne Arundel County. These are the “final mile” distribution centers where goods come in and are loaded to trucks to be delivered to residences and businesses. With 190 facing a layoff, many of which are drivers, I wonder if the schools or the county is looking to them to help out with the school bus situation.

And Bed Bath & Beyond announced after a dismal quarter that they are laying off 20% of its workforce and will be closing 150 of its lower-performing stores. They have NOT released any lists of stores but based on my last trip there; I suspect that the Annapolis one in the Annapolis Town Center may be on that list.

OK, this is a relatively complicated deep dive, and I have to preface this by saying I am really digging the Baltimore Banner. If you don’t subscribe…do. Or use one of your freebies to read the article on evictions in Anne Arundel County. Maryland is one of the easiest and cheapest states to file for eviction, and landlords are using the courts to collect past due rent and going right to eviction. It only costs $15 to file. And it can be done electronically. The average in the nation is $112. Less than 4% of cases ever end in eviction. In Maryland, for the first half of this year, an average of 23,000 evictions were filed per month. Pennsylvania filed about 8,000, and Virginia filed 5,200. Both are MUCH larger states. There’s a fantastic and drastic graphic for this stat. Attorney General Frosh tried to usher legislation to increase the filing fee, but it never made it out of committee. As I said, it is a deep dive by The Baltimore Banner and really quite fascinating to see how slanted the state is towards landlords. Take a look at that–highly recommended. TheBaltimoreBanner.com

Tickets are going fast for the 2022 iteration of Ignite Annapolis. The date is September 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Maryland Hall. The concept is simple; speakers will get 5 minutes to tell their story with 20 slides that they designed. But the slides are pre-timed. Guaranteed to be a night that will start conversations and make you think. Tickets are only $10 and are available at igniteannapolis.com

And if you pick up some tickets to the Maryland Seafood Festival at the end of September, use the code EYE5 to save 20% off of every general admission ticket!

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight — Evelyn’s.. one of my go-to restaurants in West Annapolis for breakfast or a quick lunch. Next weekend is Nora Demleitner, the new President at St. John’s College. And I hope you have been keeping track of all the bonus podcasts this week… Monday was Stephanie McCannon Bolster helping us with our post-COVID hangover, Tuesday was Leah and Melanie from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Hunger Action Month, and yesterday was Kris and Laura from Rams Head telling us all about the amazing Annapolis Songwriters Festival coming up soon. And today at noon– Jan Wood from Luminis slash AAMC Foundation and Christine Lasser, and we will talk about the Hospice Cup Regatta and the Foundation! Lots of good stuff!

No Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum tonight. We ran out of summer. But fear not, the September Sunsets Concert Series starts on September 8th at the park on the other side of the creek!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday, and we normally have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes, but because he gets ripped off with all these Monday holidays, we gave him the week off. He’ll be back next week. But George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

