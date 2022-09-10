Refresh Your Mind With a Unique Lighthouse Trip in Annapolis

Why Annapolis?

Whether you’re busy taking care of your family, building your career, or hanging out with friends, everyone needs time out to stop and refresh their minds. The best way to do so is a vacation; food, drinks, and relaxation are a sure way to get you out of your head and chilling. A lighthouse trip is a perfect way to escape reality in the beauty of nature. And what better place than Maryland’s capital city to do so? Annapolis’ historic district will put you in a laid-back mood as soon as you arrive, with its breathtaking 18th-century brick houses and beaux-arts monuments and architecture.

What Can I See There?

Not only is a unique lighthouse trip in Annapolis memorable because of the views and maritime freshness, but also because of everything the city has to offer. Annapolis has a rich culture, and you could do many relaxing things in the aesthetically well-preserved capital. From wine tours, cheese tastings, and scavenger hunts to touring to U.S. Naval Academy and taking long walks along the harbor; there is no shortage of fun and light activities to participate in around the city.

Lighthouses and their beauty are no surprise if you have sailed around or near one, watched one in the distance, or even seen photographs. However, the charm and uniqueness of being able to visit the interior of a lighthouse on your trip is an unparalleled experience. Additionally, one of the most famous and photographed lighthouses in the United States, the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse, is found, you guessed it, in Annapolis. The lighthouse has a guided tour led by experienced docents who will teach you about the precious history of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse, which was built in 1875 and remains an important American landmark.

By taking a lighthouse trip in Annapolis, you’ll be able to learn about how lighthouse keepers used to live and how the U.S. Lighthouse Society is working towards restoring and preserving lighthouses nationwide. You can also find out about the history of lighthouses in the surrounding areas and how few are left intact today. Another aspect that will make you excited about your lighthouse trip in Annapolis is the sheer number of lighthouses in the area. Although the selection is vast, it is undeniable that the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse’s history and beauty should be taken full advantage of. Open for only three months a year, make sure you don’t miss your opportunity to visit this historic monument.

Annapolis also has a rich historical and creative culture, so it doesn’t matter if you’re staying two days or one week; you’ll be able to fill your days with relaxing activities either way. With heritage region tours, casinos, brewery visits, and boat tours, there are a number of things to plan for your trip. However, if you plan a relaxing activity-free trip, Annapolis is still the perfect place with its incredible water views, charming-looking houses, and beautiful greenery.

Magazines and newspapers have described the city as one of the most “charming cities in the U.S.,” one of “America’s most romantic towns,” and one of the country’s prettiest cities. The Chesapeake Bay will make you want to stay forever, with its idyllic locations and natural views. From dock bars to waterfront eateries, the food scene is uniquely delicious. If you are a dog owner, you can be sure that your pet will love this place just as much as you, with the fresh air and endless running ground. If you’re still not convinced, take a look at google images and search for ‘lighthouse in Annapolis’; you can be sure that the color-filled pictures of sunsets by the lighthouse will convince you to refresh your mind with this unique trip idea.

For an affordable price, you can have a laid-back holiday visiting one of America’s preserved heritage sites while enjoying Maryland’s cultural delicacies and immersing yourself in the city of Annapolis, in all its charm and beauty. Another great aspect of this unique destination is that any age can go, but note that you must be above 14 years old to visit the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse. However, you can do an abundance of activities in the city if you bring your children with you. However, refreshing your mind entails relaxation, so consider this the perfect destination for a romantic getaway or a solo trip where you can pause and appreciate the natural beauty of this stunning US coastal area and its beautiful lighthouses.

