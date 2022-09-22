Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Rabid Raccoon Found In Hunt Meadow Community in Annapolis

| September 22, 2022, 10:18 AM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow community of Annapolis, Maryland. The raccoon, found on September 20, has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with this infected animal or has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, or bat. It also spreads when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current.

For online information about rabies, visit www.aahealth.org/rabies

