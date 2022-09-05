Police Searching for Two Suspects in Armed Carjacking

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking in Millersville.

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a carjacking that had just occurred in the 600 block of Waterwheel Lane in Millersville.

The victim reported that after parking his vehicle, before retrieving his child from the passenger seat, he was approached by three suspects brandishing handguns. The suspects demanded the victim’s property, which he handed over.

The victim asked to remove his child from the car, and one of the suspects opened the door and removed the child. After obtaining the victim’s property, all three suspects entered the victim’s car and drove away.

Approximately 15 minutes later, officers observed the victim’s vehicle being driven in the area of Nolpark Court in Millersville. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and it sped off, striking a police vehicle. The vehicle continued to flee and struck another vehicle before becoming disabled.

Three suspects bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, and with the assistance of Air-1 and K-9, one suspect was apprehended. He was identified as an 18-year-old male from Glen Burnie. Officers continued searching for the remaining suspects and could not locate them.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun. The suspect that was apprehended was arrested and charged accordingly. No physical injuries were reported as a result of either vehicle collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

The additional suspects are described as follows:

Black male, slim build, between late teens and mid 20’s, approximately 5′-05” and 6′-00”, last seen wearing a purple bandana covering his mouth area, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and unknown shoes. Armed with a black/silver handgun. Suspect #2: Black male, slim build, between late teens and mid 20’s, approximately 5′-05” and 6′-00”, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and unknown shoes. Armed with a black/silver handgun.

