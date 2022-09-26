One dead, One Injured in Odenton Brawl

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the 12th homicide in the County this year.

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched to a shooting at 1588 Annapolis Road in Odenton, Maryland. The location is a business in the basement of a small commercial structure and advertised a large party from midnight until 5:00 a.m. that same date.

When officers arrived, they encountered 60-70 people exiting the business and scattering about the parking lot and Annapolis Road. The crowd would not allow officers entry to the establishment.

A victim was found in the parking lot, bleeding but trying to escape. It was also apparent there was a victim within the business’s doorway. The crowd was actively impeding officers from rendering aid to either victim. Eventually, when enough officers arrived, they had to form a line and push the crowd back to allow the Fire Department access to the victims. The victim in the parking lot was transported to an area trauma center, and the victim inside the business, identified as 38-year-old Alexander Gray, Jr of Glen Burnie, was pronounced deceased.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives ask that anyone with information contact 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

