Odenton Man Arrested in 2021 Murder of His Grandmother

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested an Odenton man after a Grand Jury indicted him for the death of his grandmother back in December of 2021.

On December 16, 2021, at approximately 8:20 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton, Maryland, for a family dispute.

The victim/caller reported a head injury and requested medical aid. When officers arrived, the suspect, the caller’s grandson, was confronting officers and hindering paramedics from rendering aid to the victim, who had become unconscious. As officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, the suspect pushed an officer and was placed into custody.

Paramedics were then able to render aid to the victim, who never regained consciousness and was transported to an area trauma center. The suspect was arrested for his assault on the responding officer, as well as family violence charges. The defendant is scheduled to go to trial on these charges on September 6, 2022.

On December 20, 2021, the victim, in this case, Ms. Betty Ann Esposito, who was seventy-eight years old at the time, succumbed to her injuries sustained on the evening of December 16, 2021, while still unconscious at the hospital.

As a result of Ms. Esposito’s death, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. After months of investigative work and coordination with the State Medical Examiner’s Office and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, the facts of the case were presented to an Anne Arundel County Grand Jury. On August 26, 2022, the grand jury voted to indict the suspect, her 33-year-old grandson, with 2nd Degree Murder, Vulnerable Adult Abuse, and Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult/Family Member. He was taken into custody on August 27, 2022, without incident and is being held without bond pending trial.

Although charges have been levied in this case, the Anne Arundel County Police Department encourages anyone with any further information to come forward and call 410-222-4700. Callers may remain anonymous.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB