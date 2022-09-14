Nominations For the 2022 Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award Are Now Open

Thewill once again award the Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award at the 2022 United States Sailboat Show (Oct. 13-17) during the Sailing Industry Breakfast on October 13. The award is intended to honor a recipient who has distinguished him or herself through continued and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry.

Created by the Annapolis Boat Shows in 2014, the objective of the award is to continue inspiring members of the sailing industry to strive for higher standards of excellence, service, and commitment. The winner will receive a limited edition, 8-day Ship Bell Clock on a mahogany base generously donated by Weems & Plath.

Nominations will be accepted until October 1. When making your nomination, please provide as much information as possible to describe the nominee’s qualifications and background. Nominations can be provided here.

