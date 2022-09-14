Annapolis Songwriters Festival
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Nominations For the 2022 Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award Are Now Open

| September 14, 2022, 04:45 PM


The Annapolis Boat Shows will once again award the Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award at the 2022 United States Sailboat Show (Oct. 13-17) during the Sailing Industry Breakfast on October 13. The award is intended to honor a recipient who has distinguished him or herself through continued and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry.

Created by the Annapolis Boat Shows in 2014, the objective of the award is to continue inspiring members of the sailing industry to strive for higher standards of excellence, service, and commitment. The winner will receive a limited edition, 8-day Ship Bell Clock on a mahogany base generously donated by Weems & Plath.

Nominations will be accepted until October 1. When making your nomination, please provide as much information as possible to describe the nominee’s qualifications and background. Nominations can be provided here.

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake