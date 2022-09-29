Nine Businesses and Organizations Nominated for AACPS Partners of the Year

Nine regional businesses, agencies, and organizations have been nominated by schools and offices to be honored for their contributions to Anne Arundel County Public Schools students, programs, and schools at the inaugural Partners in Education Awards Reception in November. The Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Platinum Sponsor M&T Bank will recognize honorees at a networking reception later this fall at Live! Arundel Mills.

The nominees are:

Anne Arundel Community College , nominated by Broadneck High School

, nominated by Broadneck High School Cheaper Than a Geek, nominated by Crofton High School

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, nominated by Old Mill High School

Lockheed Martin, nominated by North County High School

Maryland National Guard, nominated by South River High School

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, nominated by the Office of Service Learning & Mentorships

Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, nominated by the Center of Applied Technology North

Rotary Club of Annapolis, nominated by Annapolis High School

The Complete Player Charity, nominated by Glen Burnie High School

The networking event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, please visit https://PIE2022.givesmart.com, text PIE2022 to 76278, or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829.

Source : AACPS

