Music Discovery: How to Find New Music You’ll Love

If you’re like most people, you probably enjoy listening to music. And if you’re like most people, you probably also want to find new music to listen to. But where do you start? How do you discover new music that’s right for you?

Today, we’ll discuss a few methods for finding new music and share some of our favorite tips and tricks for doing so. So, whether you’re a long-time fan of music or just getting started, read on for some helpful advice on discovering the best new tunes out there.

Check Music Review Sites

One of the easiest ways to find new music to listen to that you will love is by checking out the many online music review sites. Why is this one of the best ways to find new music to listen to? Because music review sites like Music Critic are constantly reviewing new music.

More importantly, when you use a music review site, you can filter the reviews from best to worst to avoid any music you know will be bad. In addition, music review sites also let you filter the reviews by genre, so if you know what music you like, you are bound to find something good.

Listen to Playlists on Spotify

Another way to find new music you will love is by listening to playlists on Spotify or other music streaming platforms. It’s recommended to listen to playlists on Spotify since the playlists created there have some of the best songs available; if they didn’t, people wouldn’t be using Spotify.

Again, much like music review sites, Spotify will allow you to search for playlists by genre. So, if you know the type of music you enjoy listening to, these playlists contain all of that. By listening to these playlists, you might find a hidden gem of an artist or band.

Try Searching for Something Similar on Google

One of the most popular methods of finding new music to listen to would be to try searching for something similar on Google. For example, if you enjoy listening to Nirvana, you can search for “bands similar to Nirvana” or “best top 10 grunge punk bands.”

What’s great about using this method is that there are many community-driven websites, such as Reddit, where people are asking questions like this all the time. Better yet, these forums will have debates about the various bands or artists, so you can get an idea as to whether they are worth a listen or not without wasting your time.

Keep Shazam at the Ready

One tip that could save you countless hours of searching would be to keep Shazam at the ready. If you are unsure what Shazam is, it’s a mobile application that allows you to record music that you are hearing, and then it will give you the name of the song and artist or band.

This is perfect if you hear a song in a movie or on the radio and want to know who the artist is so you can explore more of their work. There have probably been many times when you wish you had known about Shazam earlier, right?

Search for “Best of” Lists

Much like searching for something similar on Google, another method you could use to find music that you will love listening to is to search for “best of” lists. What would this entail? This would entail searching for something like “best indie music of 2022,” for example.

When you search for music like this, you are bound to find a band or an artist that piques your interest. While it is true that many artists and bands are one-hit wonders, at least you will be able to listen to a good song or two.

As you can see, there are many different ways to find the music you will enjoy listening to. The most important tip would be to know the type of music or genre you will enjoy listening to since this will help refine your search.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS