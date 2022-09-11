Memphis Hands Navy Their Second Defeat of the Season (Photos – Video)

Last week, when Navy hosted the Delaware Blue Hens, the final score did not truly reflect how lopsided the game really was. This week, as Memphis came to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the final score did reflect how lopsided it was. Memphis handed Navy their second loss of the season, 37-13.

Last week, the offense didn’t seem to make the game at all. This week, they were here but not firing on all cylinders. And in the end, with not a lot of offense, the defense tired out and could not hold back the Tigers.

The Tigers came out strong on the opening drive scoring the first points of the game in the first 3 minutes, which set the tone for the rest of the match. Navy answered late in the first quarter with a 62-yard pass from Tai Lavatai to Anton Hall. Memphis answered that with a 38-yard field goal at the half. In the third quarter, Memphis put up another 10 points before Navy came back when Lavatai punched in the end zone for six points, but a failed two-point conversion held the score at 23-13. Memphis rolled over the Midshipmen in the fourth quarter as the Navy defense began to tire, racking up 14 more points. As the game clock wound out, the Tigers were easily within scoring distance but opted to take a knee to end the game.

Coach Niumatalolo agreed about the defense losing steam, “They are a good offensive. We recognize the challenge is in there. The guys were laying it on the line. I think we just ran out of gas. We have to put points on the board.”

On a positive note, Senior striker John Marshallsaw 15 tackles in the game. “I attribute it to the other guys on the field. I play with 100 percent effort on every play. Things were coming my way. I missed a couple today. I didn’t even know I had 15 tackles until I looked at it up here.”

Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield praised his players and acknowledged that Navy can be a tough team. He also dedicated the win to the people of Memphis who have seen a vicious kidnapping/murder and a string of random shootings over the past week, “First off, we know this was such a tough week for the city of Memphis. So, this win was for those people. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those affected by the tragic events in our great community. We hope that for a few hours, we were able to be a small shining light for our great community. ”

The Midshipmen still have some work to do if they want to pull out this season. The season is tough; some suggest one of the toughest, but the team is tough too, and they know what needs to be done. As Coach Niumatalolo said, “We have some tough kids and resilient people. We’re not going anywhere. We are not going to wave a white flag; we are going to work.”

And the Midshipmen have some time. They have a bye week coming up, and then they are on the road for East Carolina (1-1) on the 24th and Air Force (2-0) on October 1st. They return home to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on to face Tulsa (1-1) on October 8th (3:30 pm).

And while a lot can change in a week or two, both Army and Notre Dame have yet to win a game.

Eye On Annapolis arrived early and set up a time-lapse camera set up above the south end zone. Here’s the entire game (and then some) in about 13 minutes.

