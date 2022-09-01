Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Man Shot Outside Apartment in Glen Burnie

| September 01, 2022, 10:49 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie that left a man injured with a gunshot wound to his torso.

On August 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 8100 block of Harold Court in Glen Burnie in the Village Square Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was alert and conscious and was able to provide officers with information.

The victim advised that while he was seated outside, an unknown suspect appeared suddenly from around the corner of the building and fired a single shot at him, striking him in his torso. The suspect fled on foot immediately after firing the shot.

The victim was not able to provide a suspect description. The victim was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

