Man Dies in Lothian Mobile Home Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fatal fire in Lothian.

Just after 9:30 am on Thursday, September 29, 2022, crews were dispatched to a dwelling fire in Patuxent Mobile Home Estates, just off Sands Road, in Lothian, with reports of a male trapped inside.

Crews arrived, and when they made entry, they located a victim who was declared deceased at the scene.

At this point, there is no cause or damage estimate. This is the fifth fatal fire in Anne Arundel County this year.

This story will be updated.

