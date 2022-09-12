Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Kicks off 2022-2023 Season September 24th

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s Opening Night Celebration will feature highly acclaimed pianist Thomas Pandolfi in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in honor of the composer’s 150th anniversary year on Saturday, September 24, 7:30 p.m., at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

As the nation celebrates Hispanic Heritage month, the Orchestra will open the concert with José Pablo Moncayo’s“Huapango,” a highly rhythmic and spirited folk dance from Mexico. The evening will conclude with Sir Edward Elgar’s timeless, meaningful “Enigma Variations” – a set of fourteen variations on a theme he dedicated to his close friends and loved ones.

Tickets, just $25 – and free for students of all ages – are available from the Maryland Hall ticket office or here

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra brings Central Maryland residents the excitement and passion that only live music can create. The orchestra provides high-quality, family-friendly, affordable classical, and light classical concerts for the enrichment and enjoyment of Central Maryland residents of all ages and backgrounds and provides an opportunity for professional, student, and community musicians to learn and grow under professional and experienced leadership.

The orchestra is conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. As the Music Director/Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra, and a frequent guest conductor on the national and international scene, Dr. Binneweg repeatedly captures audiences with her enthusiasm and passion for music. She puts her musicians in the spotlight and brings out their best. Dr. Binneweg’s programs and performances are alluring and engaging and attract audiences of all ages, particularly making classical repertoire appealing to all audiences.

Thomas Pandolfi, one of our leading pianists, is hailed as a “phenomenon.” He began his career early on while at The Juilliard School (BM & MM), where the young prodigy caught the influential ear of Vladimir Horowitz, who would become his mentor and legendary composer, Morton Gould. Since then, he has been an audience favorite, selling out the world’s most prestigious stages, including Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, Strathmore, The Kennedy Center, Kyiv Opera House, Bucharest’s Romanian Athenaeum, London’s Cadogan Hall, and many others.

Learn more at https://www.lso-music.org

