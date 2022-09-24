Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Local Business Spotlight: Mission Next

| September 24, 2022, 12:00 PM

Today, we hear about transitions in any number of contexts, but one transition that never crossed my mind is that from military to civilian life!

Relatively new Annapolis residents, Dr. John Wojcik and Kimberlee England have written a book and started a company, both called Mission Next, to help service members adjust to what will be their new normal.

From meetings that start “around 3 pm” in civilian life to those that start “at 1500” in the military.

Dr. Wojcik retired from the Army as a Colonel after 32 years of service, so he has walked the walk and is now talking the talk. The book is a handbook and workbook and should be a must-read for any military service member leaving the service because as Wojcik said, the US Government doesn’t do the best job of preparation!

Have a listen!

