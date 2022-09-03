Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Local Business Spotlight: Evelyn’s Annapolis

| September 03, 2022, 12:00 PM

Who is Evelyn?  Well, it’s Brandon’s daughter, but the real story is the food!

Evelyn’s Annapolis has quickly become a staple for breakfast and lunch in West Annapolis. Located right on Annapolis Street with lots of nearby free parking, it has become one of my go-to places for weekend breakfasts!

Today we talk with Brandon Stalker (funny story about Facebook at the end), who is the owner and has built this small cafe into a community favorite. So much of a favorite in fact, that the expansion to the space next door should be just about ready as you are listening to this.

Dine inside, or outside on the fantastic covered patio. Breakfast (I am partial to the omelets) or lunch (egg salad is on point)–you won’t go wrong!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

