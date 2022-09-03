Local Business Spotlight: Evelyn’s Annapolis

Who is Evelyn? Well, it’s Brandon’s daughter, but the real story is the food!

Evelyn’s Annapolis has quickly become a staple for breakfast and lunch in West Annapolis. Located right on Annapolis Street with lots of nearby free parking, it has become one of my go-to places for weekend breakfasts!

Today we talk with Brandon Stalker (funny story about Facebook at the end), who is the owner and has built this small cafe into a community favorite. So much of a favorite in fact, that the expansion to the space next door should be just about ready as you are listening to this.

Dine inside, or outside on the fantastic covered patio. Breakfast (I am partial to the omelets) or lunch (egg salad is on point)–you won’t go wrong!

Have a listen!

