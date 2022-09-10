LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Memphis | September 10, 2022 | 3:30 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and Memphis meet for the eighth time in series history when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (3:32 pm ET) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) in Annapolis.

Navy is 3-4 all-time against Memphis and facing Memphis as they are riding a three-game streak. The last time the two met was in Annapolis on October 14, 2021, in Memphis, when Memphis dominated Navy 35-17.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:11 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:21:30 pm, followed by a flyover.

Saturday’s fly-over will feature two Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron THREE SEVEN based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Lt. Cmdr. Galen “McHOOP” Ober, USNA Class of 2011. The wing aircraft will be piloted by Lt. Matthew Miller. Providing ground control will be Lt. Jack Fox. The Ragin’ Bulls are one of the Navy’s premier strike fighter squadrons. As part of the Carrier Air Wing, the squadron’s mission is to serve at the tip of the sword for the carrier fleet to include air superiority, strike, maritime superiority and close air support in defense of our nation’s interests.

GAME COVERAGE

Saturday’s game will be televised by CBS Sports Network with Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 1:30pm to 2:30 pm on Saturday with Wylie Baker.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller, Keith Mills and Scott Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.

Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

