LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Delaware | September 3, 2022 | 12:02 PM

Navy and Delaware meet for the seventeenth time in series history when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (12:02 pm ET) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) in Annapolis.

Navy is 10-7 all-time against Delaware and is riding a three-game streak. The last time the two met was in Annapolis on September 14, 2013, when Navy blew out the Blue Hens 51-7.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 11:41 am.

The National Anthem will take place at 11:51:30 pm, followed by a flyover.

Saturday’s flyover will feature two T45C Goshawks from the Sabrehawks of VT-86 based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Lt. Stephen “IRENE” Patricco, USNA Class of 2014 and Cmdr. Ryan “Repo” Dorn, USNA Class of 2007. The wing aircraft will be piloted by Cmdr. J.P. Falardeau, USNA Class of 2002 and Lt. Cmdr. Dan “SHILOH” Ruffin USNA Class of 2008. Providing ground control and support will be Cmdr. Pete “SOSAJ” McMorrow from the Class of 2001. The Sabrehawks are the Navy’s only T-45C advanced jet squadron, training Student Naval Flight Officers for Navy Fleet Replacement squadrons.

GAME COVERAGE

Saturday’s game will be televised by CBS Sports Network with Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday with Wylie Baker.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller, Keith Mills and Scott Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 11:00 am on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 12 noon with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.

Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

