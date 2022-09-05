Leadership Anne Arundel to Host Program Kickoff and Homecoming on September 27th

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA) has announced that its 2023 Program Kick-off & Homecoming will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA) is a premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County. Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program that includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class comprises a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.

The ten-month program will kick off with 50 participants on Thursday, September 8th, at Historic Londontown & Gardens with a two-day opening retreat. Following the retreat, participants will engage in community knowledge meetings for one day each month. Session topics include Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education & Technology, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment, and Agriculture/South County. Recognition of the entire class to the community will be announced shortly following the retreat.

Participants will be introduced to critical regional issues, meet and discuss issues with leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors, and identify areas of community need and methods required to succeed as community leaders. Throughout the program, participants gain an understanding of what constitutes leadership and an introduction to the infrastructure, natural resources, and current political issues of Anne Arundel County.

LAA Board Members, Membership, Alumni, and the public are invited to meet and network with the Flagship 2023 class at the Program Kickoff and Homecoming event on Tuesday, September 27th from 5:30p – 7:30p at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Visit LAA Kickoff for full details and registration.

