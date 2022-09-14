Leadership Anne Arundel Announces Latest Flagship Class Members
Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, introduces the Flagship Program Class of 2023. It consists of forty-nine public, private, for-profit, government, non-profit, and citizen community leaders.
Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class represents a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.
LAA alumni and the general public is invited to meet this newest group of leaders at the Kickoff and Homecoming event on Tuesday, September 27th, from 5:30p – 7:30p at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Visit LAA Kickoff for full details and registration.
The Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2023 Class includes:
- Adetola Ajayi- African American Community Service Specialist, City of Annapolis
- Renesha Alphonso- Deputy Director of Communications, Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office
- Scott Barter- Chief Technology Officer, Anne Arundel Public Library
- Mycah Berryman- Finance & Administration Director, Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School
- Aimee Bullen- Director of Development and Community Relations, Providence Center
- Brian Burkett- Attorney, Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan, P.A.
- Allyson Butler- Director of Community Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake
- Amy Clark- Vice President, M&T Bank
- Jackie Coleman- Executive Director, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
- Matthew Cornell- Chief Marketing Officer, Rehab 2 Perform
- Nyia Curtis- Owner, Eye Opening Photography
- Josh Falk- Chief Operating Officer, Sisco Associates
- Jaclyn Fenton- Associate PR Manager, Liquified Creative
- Christine Frost- Chief Nursing Officer, Luminis Health – AAMC
- Joan Green- Director of Talent Acquisition, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region
- Lisa Hamilton- Director of Communications & Events, Anne Arundel County Association of REALTORS
- Sean Hammer- Deputy Director, Md DOT Maryland Aviation Administration
- Shannon Harcum- Director of Finance and Administration, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
- Richard Hill- Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Director, Anne Arundel County
- David Hufnagel- Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, Shore United Bank
- Theresa Hussman- Board Director – Project Coordinator, Hussman Foundation
- Cynthia Jones- VP – Sales & Marketing Hospitality Division, Live! Casino & Hotel
- Nicole Kelsch- Artistic/Executive Director, Ballet Theatre of Maryland
- Justin Klinedinst- Captain – Patrol Commander, City of Annapolis Police Department
- Sarah Ligon- Vice President, Project Management, Ligon & Ligon, Inc.
- Kelly Makima- Executive Director, Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake
- Laura McCoy- Sr. Manager Strategic Planning, BGE
- Jonathan McGowan- Attorney, Liff, Walsh & Simmons LLC
- Miranda Messineo- Executive Director, The Y of Central Maryland
- Dr. Tanya Milner- Provost / VP for Learning, AACC
- Michael Mitchell- Executive Director / CEO, Luminus Network for New Americans
- Lovell Offer- Founder, Small City Big Dreams
- Catherine Otvos- Volunteer Program Manager, NSA – State and Local Affairs
- Leah Paley- Chief Executive Officer, Anne Arundel County Food Bank
- Gillian Pommerehn- Senior Vice President, Public Relations, Crosby Marketing Communications
- Charles Ravenell- Shift Commander, Anne Arundel County Police
- ReJane Roach- Management Aide – Admin Supervisor, Anne Arundel County – Central Services Risk Management
- Hayley Ross- Marketing Manager, Homestead Gardens
- Jennifer Schneider- Director of Bureau of Disease Prevention & Mgmt., Anne Arundel County Dept. of Health
- Erin Shaffer- Director of Residential Operations, Eagle Title, LLC
- Jean Sovinski- Managing Partner, Studio 343
- Michael Stringer- Senior Planner, Anne Arundel County, Office of Planning and Zoning
- Patricia Swanson- External Affairs Manager, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- Kelly Swartout- Vice President of Development, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
- Brianna Tomlinson- Marketing Director, Greenstreet Growers, Inc.
- Cerise Vablais- Psychologist
- Richard Van Dyke- Board President, Charting Careers
- James Vika- Relationship Manager, M&T Bank
- John Wojcik- Staff Judge Advocate (General Counsel), U.S. Army Retired
