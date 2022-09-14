Leadership Anne Arundel Announces Latest Flagship Class Members

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, introduces the Flagship Program Class of 2023. It consists of forty-nine public, private, for-profit, government, non-profit, and citizen community leaders.

Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class represents a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.

LAA alumni and the general public is invited to meet this newest group of leaders at the Kickoff and Homecoming event on Tuesday, September 27th, from 5:30p – 7:30p at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Visit LAA Kickoff for full details and registration.

The Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2023 Class includes:

Adetola Ajayi- African American Community Service Specialist, City of Annapolis

Renesha Alphonso- Deputy Director of Communications, Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office

Scott Barter- Chief Technology Officer, Anne Arundel Public Library

Mycah Berryman- Finance & Administration Director, Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School

Aimee Bullen- Director of Development and Community Relations, Providence Center

Brian Burkett- Attorney, Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan, P.A.

Allyson Butler- Director of Community Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Amy Clark- Vice President, M&T Bank

Jackie Coleman- Executive Director, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

for the Creative Arts Matthew Cornell- Chief Marketing Officer, Rehab 2 Perform

Nyia Curtis- Owner, Eye Opening Photography

Josh Falk- Chief Operating Officer, Sisco Associates

Jaclyn Fenton- Associate PR Manager, Liquified Creative

Christine Frost- Chief Nursing Officer, Luminis Health – AAMC

Joan Green- Director of Talent Acquisition, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

Lisa Hamilton- Director of Communications & Events, Anne Arundel County Association of REALTORS

Sean Hammer- Deputy Director, Md DOT Maryland Aviation Administration

Shannon Harcum- Director of Finance and Administration, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

& Anne Arundel County Richard Hill- Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Director, Anne Arundel County

David Hufnagel- Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, Shore United Bank

Theresa Hussman- Board Director – Project Coordinator, Hussman Foundation

Cynthia Jones- VP – Sales & Marketing Hospitality Division, Live! Casino & Hotel

Nicole Kelsch- Artistic/Executive Director, Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Justin Klinedinst- Captain – Patrol Commander, City of Annapolis Police Department

Department Sarah Ligon- Vice President, Project Management, Ligon & Ligon, Inc.

Kelly Makima- Executive Director, Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake

Laura McCoy- Sr. Manager Strategic Planning, BGE

Jonathan McGowan- Attorney, Liff, Walsh & Simmons LLC

Miranda Messineo- Executive Director, The Y of Central Maryland

Dr. Tanya Milner- Provost / VP for Learning, AACC

Michael Mitchell- Executive Director / CEO, Luminus Network for New Americans

Lovell Offer- Founder, Small City Big Dreams

Catherine Otvos- Volunteer Program Manager, NSA – State and Local Affairs

Leah Paley- Chief Executive Officer, Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Gillian Pommerehn- Senior Vice President, Public Relations, Crosby Marketing Communications

Charles Ravenell- Shift Commander, Anne Arundel County Police

ReJane Roach- Management Aide – Admin Supervisor, Anne Arundel County – Central Services Risk Management

Hayley Ross- Marketing Manager, Homestead Gardens

Jennifer Schneider- Director of Bureau of Disease Prevention & Mgmt., Anne Arundel County Dept. of Health

Erin Shaffer- Director of Residential Operations, Eagle Title, LLC

Jean Sovinski- Managing Partner, Studio 343

Michael Stringer- Senior Planner, Anne Arundel County, Office of Planning and Zoning

Patricia Swanson- External Affairs Manager, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Kelly Swartout- Vice President of Development, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

& Park Brianna Tomlinson- Marketing Director, Greenstreet Growers, Inc.

Cerise Vablais- Psychologist

Richard Van Dyke- Board President, Charting Careers

James Vika- Relationship Manager, M&T Bank

John Wojcik- Staff Judge Advocate (General Counsel), U.S. Army Retired

