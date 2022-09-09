Late Homers Save Baysox. Tied Again For Top Spot in Pennant Race

The Bowie Baysox carried themselves strong enough on Thursday night, overcoming a brief deficit and taking a one-run game from the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-5.

It was a mildly shaky day for Garrett Stallings, as the right hander dealt with baserunners in each of his first five innings, and runners in scoring position in three of them. Despite the dancing, Stallings worked scoreless into the fifth inning. Things got out of hand in the fifth, though, as Stallings allowed two walks and single to load the bases. Brandon Martorano cleared the bases with a double to push Richmond ahead 3-2 and knock Stallings from the game.

Bowie got the first run of the game against Richmond’s Landon Roupp in the third inning when Darell Hernaiz clubber an RBI double, and Zach Watson added to the lead with a sacrifice fly.

After Richmond had taken the lead, Bowie loaded the bases against Roupp in the sixth inning, and Connor Norby tied the contest at three with another sacrifice fly.

Reliever Chris Wright (L, 4-2) was hammered in the seventh inning as Bowie pushed back ahead. Hudson Haskin opened the frame with his 15th home run of the season, and Andrew Daschbach added a pivotal two-run blast later in the frame, his 14th of the year.

Noah Denoyer (W, 1-2) took over for Stallings in the fifth inning, and worked scoreless into the eighth inning, but did allow a two-run home run to Jacob Heyward, as Richmond got back within one run.

Richmond reliever John Gavin kept Bowie from collecting any insurance, but Hector Perez (Sv, 3) delivered the Bowie with a scoreless ninth inning.

The win ends a three-game slide for the Baysox, as they move up to 64-65 on the season, and 37-23 in the second half. Bowie remains tied for first place with the Erie SeaWolves, with only nine games left to play in the regular season. Bowie and Richmond will continue their six-game series on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

