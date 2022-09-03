Hyatt Commercial Names New Lead for Maritime

Hyatt Commercial has announced the arrival of Jeff Griesbauer, the new Vice President of Sales and Leasing, Marina and Waterfront Industrial. Griesbauer, a 20-year veteran of marina brokerage, will lead the firm’s expanding maritime practice.

Griesbauer, a graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in Economics, first got into marina brokerage by taking advantage of an opportunity that would kickstart his career: “After having worked as an equity trader in the DC area and then Boston for ten years, I stumbled into marina brokerage by way of an existing relationship. I’m self-taught and have, over the last 20 years, established myself as one of only a handful of marina-centric brokers in the country. “

With his growing expertise, Griesbauer has been able to close deals with prominent clients, most notably Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, MD, and the Prime Marina portfolio on Martha’s Vineyard. “Looking back to 20 years ago, I’m astonished at myself for having left a secure job in an exciting and fast-paced industry in favor of a 100% commission-based business which I knew nothing about,” piques Griesbauer. “I’m most proud that I persevered, was able to learn the business on my own, and flourish.”

Griesbauer decided to take his talents to Hyatt Commercial after meeting President and Principal Justin Mullen and building a good rapport. He trusts that the skills both Mullen and he have developed will allow him to grow his maritime brokerage business and facilitate transactions for Hyatt Commercial’s clients: “I believe my experience in the industry combined with Hyatt’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic region will be a winning combination.” “We are proud to have a veteran and expert in the industry join Hyatt Commercial. It is a testament to the culture and brand we are building at Hyatt Commercial and The Reliable Group.” says Mullen.

Outside of the office, the Cape Cod resident spends much of his time working as Vice President of Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

As for his future at Hyatt Commercial, Justin Mullen says, “Jeff’s experience paired with our deep and diverse client base is perfectly paired to establish Hyatt Commercial as a best-in-class marina sales and waterfront industrial brokerage company. We look forward to supporting clients with their maritime properties from Florida to Maine.”

