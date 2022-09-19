How To Stay Sober: 5 Tips For Your Overall Recovery

If you’re recovering from substance use disorder, staying sober is the only thing harder than getting sober. You know how much work it takes to achieve sober living; therefore, you’ll want to do everything to avoid relapse triggers.

Many things can happen in your life that can cause you to revisit your old, destructive self. Many people who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction will find it challenging to keep up with a sober lifestyle. However, the truth is that it’s very common for people new to the recovery journey.

If you’re struggling to keep up with the sober life, follow these staying sober tips.

How To Stay Sober

Some say that the best advice for newly sober is this simple: “Don’t drink or use and go to group meetings.” If that formula works for you, then follow it. However, most people believe that staying sober is a lifelong process.

The more strategies you learn to help you identify your triggers, manage stress, and cope with your new sober life, the easier it is to prevent relapse and achieve long-term sobriety.

Eat Healthily

When choosing foods to best support your recovery from drug or alcohol addiction, it’s essential to provide nutrition for your recovery. The energy gained from nutrition-rich foods is better sustained as well and is free from the crashing effects experienced with sugar, caffeine, and other stimulants.

By eating healthy foods, you’ll get vital nutrients that aid recovery, such as Potassium, Vitamin D, Thiamin, and Niacin. Moreover, those who eat healthily are happier and have more energy to devote to recovery.

Aside from the physical benefits, a healthy diet is essential in maintaining mental health. It’s because some of the nutrients can directly assist in relieving the negative psychological experiences often present during withdrawal and alcohol and drug recovery.

Stay Physically Active

When undergoing addiction treatment, one of the excellent tips for staying sober is doing some physical activities. Many health websites has emphasized the importance of taking exercises regularly, such as HealthCanal. Their articles show that staying physically active can help shift the tide on those negative emotions and bring you some positive results.

Whether you’re one of those new recovering addicts or have been away from substance abuse for many ways, being physically active helps in substance abuse treatment.

Stress is a significant problem encountered during addiction recovery, leading to relapse if not properly managed. One great way to reduce and control stress is through exercise. Physical activities release endorphins in the brain that improve sleep quality, increase immune system, and boost mood and energy.

Now that you’re in recovery, you’ll want to prioritize self-care. Hence, here are some great activities to include in your exercise program that promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Yoga

Walking

Cardio

Running

Swimming

Hiking

Some treatment facilities offer recreational activities to allow patients to choose the activity that best suits their preferences.

Build Healthy & Trusting Relationships

Healthy relationships can help individuals struggling with active addiction to avoid negative feelings. That’s why supportive relationships are the ideal type of relationships that most people strive for because they establish boundaries, honesty, and a healthy support system, making everyone feels safe. You can build a support network with your family members and sober friends from mutual support groups.

Consider going to counseling or family therapy to help you deal with other personal issues. Having one sober friend you can invite to social events can improve your coping skills whenever you feel anxious or uncomfortable.

It’s not just your buddies and drug dealers that can get you into trouble; sometimes, those closest to you can trigger a relapse. For example, you may have developed a co-dependent relationship that may have been enabling you without even knowing it.

Avoid engaging in toxic relationships since it can create unnecessary stress, conflict, and frustration. These feelings can lead to increased use of substances and alcohol abuse.

Avoid Risky Situations

A triggering situation is any situation that poses a threat to your recovery in several different ways. Although it may not cause you to return to drug abuse immediately, it can burrow deep and fester. A situation that makes you depressed can lead to severe internal turmoil, making you feel like there’s no way to get out of drugs.

Conversely, simply returning to a club or the house of your old drinking buddies can result in intense cravings and a sudden desire to use again. It’s not always possible to avoid all high-risk situations, but having a relapse prevention plan can help you respond in a healthy and responsible way.

Moderation Does Not Work

Moderation management program doesn’t work in addiction treatment because it requires patients to build a solid defense to their desires. For those with severe alcohol use disorder, moderation is not practical. Taking just one drink might trigger your cravings and encourage you to go back to your old self.

Hence, if you’re looking for ways to treat alcoholism, the best option is abstinence. Doing so can help you learn how to go about life without relying on alcohol, and you’ll be able to recover from the hold of alcohol in your life.

In addition to these, past relationships, developed financial problems, and a chaotic or disorganized lifestyle can hinder your recovery.

Conclusion

To maintain lasting sobriety is not simple, and setbacks are common. Experiencing at least one relapse is normal. The best way to recover from alcohol or substance abuse is to incorporate different strategies.

If you’re struggling to get back on track, it’s best to go back to your local treatment centers to help you reclaim your sobriety and continue healthy living. Remember to care for yourself, seek help from a support group, and get professional advice from a therapist.

