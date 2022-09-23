Hotel Guests Pistol Whipped and Robbed While Exiting Room

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for an armed Black male who is suspected of robbing a trio of hotel guests as they exited their room in a Linthicum hotel.

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Comfort Inn, 6921 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum.

Officers learned that as the three victims left their room, they were approached by a Black male wearing dark clothing, a black mask, and black sweatpants armed with a black handgun.

The victims described exiting their hotel room when they were “rushed” by an unknown subject who pointed a gun at them, struck one of them in the head with the gun, and forced them back into their room.

While in the room, the suspect held the three at gunpoint and forced them to sit on the bed. The suspect took property from the victims and fled on foot.

The injured victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB