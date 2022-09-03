Homestead Gardens Stands With Ukraine

Annapolis Songwriters Festival
| September 03, 2022, 10:46 AM

Homestead Gardens is hosting an event for the benefit of Bulava, a non-profit, all-volunteer organization raising funds to alleviate the suffering in Ukraine.

This grassroots organization was created by Ukrainian professionals,  all of whom have direct ties to family and friends in Ukraine. 100% of the funds raised will go towards purchasing specific items, including, medical & first aid supplies, utility drones, clothing, boots, etc., and sending them to Ukraine.

On Thursday, September 29, from 5-8 pm, Homestead will host a “Party in the Courtyard,” to benefit Bulava and show our support for the people of Ukraine. Tickets are available here.

Area restaurants, including Maggiano’s Little Italy and Homestead’s own 2 Bold Chefs, will serve up delicious small plates to attendees.  Rick Houge and the Revolving Doors will play live, and entertainers from Ukraine will show off their talent.

A silent auction featuring Ukrainian art will also be held; again, 100% of the proceeds will go to Ukraine!

