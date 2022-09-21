Homestead Gardens Stands With Ukraine

Homestead Gardens is hosting an event for the benefit of Bulava, an all-volunteer organization raising funds to alleviate the suffering in Ukraine.

This grassroots organization was created by Ukrainian professionals, all of whom have direct ties to family and friends in Ukraine. 100% of the funds raised will go towards purchasing specific items, including medical & first aid supplies, utility drones, clothing, boots, etc., and sending them to Ukraine.

On Thursday, September 29, from 5-8 pm, Homestead will host a “Party in the Courtyard,” to benefit Bulava and show our support for the people of Ukraine. Tickets are available here. Your $25 admission includes one complimentary drink.

Area restaurants, including Maggiano’s Little Italy and Homestead’s own 2 Bold Chefs, Bread & Butter Kitchen, and Behind the Scenes, will serve up delicious small plates to attendees, many of which will feature authentic Ukrainian cuisine. Rick Houge and the Revolving Doors will play live, and entertainers from Ukraine will show off their talent.

A silent auction featuring Ukrainian art will also be held; again, 100% of the proceeds will go to Ukraine!

