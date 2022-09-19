Get Ready For The Online Auction To Help The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse!

We are just a few weeks away from the big cruise and online auction to benefit Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse to undertake preservation projects for this treasured National Historic Landmark. And while the cruise is sold out, there is still plenty of opportunities to help the light!

The online auction will be live from Wednesday, September 14 at 8am (EST) until Wednesday, September 21 at 10 pm (EST).

Items in the auction include gift certificates for restaurants, sporting events and other activities, vacations in the US and beyond as well as private tours of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse.

You can see more details and pre-register to bid now!

You must be pre-registered to place bids for this charitable fundraiser.

Funds will be used exclusively for the restoration of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse. It was built in 1875, it is the last surviving screw-pile lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay and is still being used for navigational purposes.

This is a perfect opportunity to get a deal on spectacular items and contribute to a meaningful cause.

