Five Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalists

| September 27, 2022, 10:38 AM

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that AACPS seniors Faith Karanja of Broadneck High School, Caleb Oh of South River High School, Aleah Dinmore of Arundel High School, and Rachel Mohammed and Christine Wang of Crofton High School were recently named on the prestigious list of achievers in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship competition.

This year’s semifinalists were selected based on high performance on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

A little more than 15,000 of the competition’s 16,000 semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT/ACT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities.  Finalists, who compete for about 7,2500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million, will be announced in February.

 

Source :
AACPS

