Fire Department Identifies Victim of Fatal Lothian Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has identified Thomas Reilly as the victim who died in a mobile home fire earlier today.

On September 29, 2022, at 9:45 am, Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews responded to 911 calls (by neighbors) reporting a fire at 30 Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, Maryland.

First arriving firefighters reported fire and smoke from the home’s northeast side window.

Firefighters located one occupant deceased in the bedroom where the fire is believed to have started. The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

The cause is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit members. The preliminary cause is accidental. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

A total of 38 firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire, and the Prince George’s County Fire Department and the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

Thomas Reilly, 71, and the sole occupant of the residence died as a result of this fire. This is the sixth fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.

Kevin Zichelli, 33 died on May 19, 2022, as a result of his injuries from a container explosion on May 4, 2022.

Danielle Neal, 63 died on April 29, 2022, as a result of her injuries from a fire in her home on April 26th.

Joann Marie Smith, 75, died on April 13, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained during a fire in her home on April 11th in the 8200 block of Portsmouth Drive in Severn. The home did have working smoke alarms.

Darlene Feeheley, 68, died on March 18, 2022 in a fire in her home in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie. The home did have working smoke alarms.

Christopher Blaine Isaksen, 62, died on March 9. 2022, in a fire at his home in the 7900 block of Quarterfield Road in Severn. The home did not have working smoke alarms.

October is National Fire Prevention Month and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors to ensure they are in working order. Properly installed and maintained smoke detectors save lives.

For more information, take the home fire safety survey.

