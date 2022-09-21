Fight Hunger This September

Hunger Action Month happens every September and is a national effort to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger. To educate and bring awareness to the issue of hunger and food insecurity in our local communities, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) has launched a local campaign.

Food, funds, and awareness raised as part of Hunger Action Month will help provide critical food distribution for children, adults, and seniors throughout Anne Arundel County. Food insecurity has greatly increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Anne Arundel County, and it has not abated.

“No one should have to worry about how they will get their next meal,” said Melanie Kincaid, Marketing and Communications Manager of AACFB. “The pandemic has elevated hunger in our county, and many need food assistance for the first time. We encourage the Anne Arundel community to join us during Hunger Action Month by taking action and doing the many activities we have throughout the month.”

Anne Arundel County Food Bank invites community members to act and help fight hunger throughout September. A few of the highlighted activities include:

Raise awareness: Wear orange, the color for Hunger Action Month, and share support on Hunger Action Day, Friday, September 23rd, on social media or throughout the month of September. Tag @aafoodbank and hashtag #HungerActionAACo.

Wear orange, the color for Hunger Action Month, and share support on Hunger Action Day, Friday, September 23rd, on social media or throughout the month of September. Tag @aafoodbank and hashtag #HungerActionAACo. Raise funds: Invite friends and family to join in the fight to end hunger by starting a fundraiser to support Anne Arundel County Food Bank. www.aafoodbank.org/fundraise.

Invite friends and family to join in the fight to end hunger by starting a fundraiser to support Anne Arundel County Food Bank. www.aafoodbank.org/fundraise. Host a food drive: Hold a socially-distanced food drive in your neighborhood or create a virtual food drive to collect food that will be distributed to our neighbors throughout Anne Arundel County. Sign-up here:www.aafoodbank.org/food-drive.

Hold a socially-distanced food drive in your neighborhood or create a virtual food drive to collect food that will be distributed to our neighbors throughout Anne Arundel County. Sign-up here:www.aafoodbank.org/food-drive. Do the Activities: For each activity you complete during Hunger Action Month, a donor will give $5 to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, up to $5,000! Request your Passport here and complete some simple tasks and raise money for the Food Bank.

For each activity you complete during Hunger Action Month, a donor will give $5 to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, up to $5,000! Request your Passport here and complete some simple tasks and raise money for the Food Bank. Ignite Annapolis : Attend Ignite Annapolis on September 22, 2022, at Maryland Hall . Proceeds from this thought-provoking night will benefit the Food Bank. Get tickets here!

: Attend Ignite Annapolis on September 22, 2022, at . Proceeds from this thought-provoking night will benefit the Food Bank. Get tickets here! Cruising Out Hunger: Cruising Out Hunger celebrates the actions that our neighbors throughout Anne Arundel County have taken to fight hunger in our community this September. Enjoy a sunset cruise on the Severn River onboard the Harbor Queen. Bring your family and enjoy music by Red Betty and the Ruckus, Bread & Butter Kitchen appetizers, and chances to win great prizes! A cash bar will be available, as well as more opportunities to support Anne Arundel County Food Bank. REGISTER HERE.

Every action, big or small, that our Anne Arundel County residents take this September makes a real difference for people battling food insecurity.

And if you missed it, have a listen to our podcast we did with the Food Bank

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB