Emergency Preparedness Expo On September 17th

The month of September is recognized as National Preparedness Month, an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of always being prepared for disasters and emergencies.

In an effort to better prepare our County, the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is hosting its annual Emergency Preparedness Expo from 10 am to 2 pm at the Anne Arundel Community College Arundel Mills Campus located at 7009 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

This free, family-friendly event has hands-on displays, games, and activities for all ages provided by various County public safety agencies and partners to provide a fun-filled way to learn about preparing for emergencies!

Check out their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor, YouTube, and TikTok for preparedness tips and information. Visit their website for more information about National Preparedness Month and our upcoming events.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB