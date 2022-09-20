Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Elkridge Man Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Murder in Glen Burnie Drug Deal

| September 20, 2022, 09:17 AM

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess has announced that Alkein Coates, 24, of Elkridge entered an Alford Plea to one count of second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Richard Ramsay, III.

The defendant will be sentenced on November 21, 2022.

“The defendant and an associate conspired to rob Richard Ramsay, III, under the guise of engaging in a marijuana deal. Instead, Mr. Coates’ associate produced a firearm and shot Mr. Ramsay once in the head,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “This is a senseless act, and at sentencing, we plan to seek a 25-year prison sentence. I hope this guilty plea and the sentence provide Mr. Ramsay’s family with some level of closure and peace during this challenging time. The State will continue to hold every person contributing to gun violence accountable, whether they pulled the trigger or helped the trigger-puller.”

On February 22, 2020, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 200 block of Poplar Avenue in Glen Burnie for a shooting report. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim, later identified as Richard Ramsay, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released. The Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mr. Ramsay’s death a homicide.

During the investigation, Anne Arundel County investigators learned that three male suspects entered the victim’s garage to conduct a marijuana sale. Witnesses advised that the males drove into the area in a dark sedan. Video surveillance revealed the vehicle was a green Toyota Solara. Once inside the garage, one of the suspects brandished a gun and shot and killed Mr. Ramsay. Another witness was shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

On February 27, 2020, investigators located the defendant and executed a search and seizure warrant. They found evidence linking him to the crime scene through clothing and other property and then later, through DNA evidence that linked him to the Toyota Solara.

