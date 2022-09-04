Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Elderly Man Killed In Severn After Being Struck By Auto

| September 04, 2022, 12:52 PM

Another pedestrian has died on Anne Arundel County Roads. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the latest crash that occurred on Telegraph Road in Severn last night.

On September 3. 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 8100 block of Telegraph Road, Severn, for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as George Monday, 82, of Severn, was crossing Telegraph Road when he was struck by a 2012 Ford Fiesta. The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

The pedestrian was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced deceased.

