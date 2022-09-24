Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Dr. Namita Murthy Opening New Facial Plastic Surgery Office in October

| September 24, 2022, 10:42 AM


Dr. Namita Murthy, MD a board certified, fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon and hair restoration specialist, has announced the grand opening of her Annapolis based practice.

Murthy Facial Plastic Surgery is devoted exclusively to cosmetic services, reconstructive procedures, and aesthetic treatments for the face, neck, and scalp.

“Our mission is to deliver high-quality, natural results through conscientious and personalized care in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Murthy.

The new location offers easy access, ample parking, and no-wait consultations with a board-certified surgeon.

Dr. Murthy will be celebrating the new location with a public ribbon cutting and grand opening on October 6th.

For more information, please visit www.murthyfacialplasticsurgery.com for more information and online bookings.

