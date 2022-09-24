Dr. Namita Murthy Opening New Facial Plastic Surgery Office in October

Dr. Namita Murthy, MD a board certified, fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon and hair restoration specialist, has announced the grand opening of her Annapolis based practice.

Murthy Facial Plastic Surgery is devoted exclusively to cosmetic services, reconstructive procedures, and aesthetic treatments for the face, neck, and scalp.

“Our mission is to deliver high-quality, natural results through conscientious and personalized care in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Murthy.

The new location offers easy access, ample parking, and no-wait consultations with a board-certified surgeon.

Dr. Murthy will be celebrating the new location with a public ribbon cutting and grand opening on October 6th.

For more information, please visit www.murthyfacialplasticsurgery.com for more information and online bookings.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS