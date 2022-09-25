Debbie Gibson Bringing Winterlicious to Maryland Hall in December

An evening of holiday and hits! On Sunday, December 4th, Debbie Gibson will be bringing them both to Maryland Hall in a Rams Head Presents show! Doors will open at 6 pm, and the show kicks off at 7 pm.

Debbie Gibson burst onto the music scene at 16 and instantly became the youngest artist in history to write, produce and perform a number one hit, “Foolish Beat.” She is still the youngest female and has held the world record for more than three decades. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums and has starred in 17 musicals in 17 years, from Broadway’s Les Miserables to the West End’s Grease.

In 2021, Gibson’s guest starring role in the musical episode of “Lucifer” debuted May 28 on Netflix. She completed her “Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre: Live from Las Vegas” mini residency at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, and Gibson released a new duet of “Lost in Your Eyes,” featuring Joey McIntyre. Ms. Gibson’s first pop album of original material in 20 years, The Body Remembers, came out on her own label Stargirl Records to rave reviews. The new album promptly shot up to No. 2 on the Apple Pop Sales Charts and achieved one million streams in its first month.

Her first full length holiday album, Winterlicious, will be released October 21. The 14-track album contains a blend of classics, a duet of “White Christmas” with her Daddy Joe and originals, including a duet called “Heartbreak Holiday” with her other favorite Joe, Joey McIntyre.

