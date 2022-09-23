Crofton Teen Arrested in Armed Crofton Carjacking

A Crofton teenager was arrested yesterday after Anne Arundel County Police say he carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Crofton.

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way in Crofton.

As officers were conducting their canvas, they were approached by a victim in the area of Charing Cross Drive and Soho Court who had just been carjacked.

The victim advised that an unknown black male wearing black pants, a dark shirt, a black mask, approximately 5’10” and 150 lbs, displayed a small black handgun and got into his blue 2016 Toyota Corolla, and fled the area.

Numerous officers converged on the area and began searching for the vehicle, which was located by a Maryland State Police Trooper in the 1200 block of Crain Highway. The vehicle fled and was located a short time later in a business complex in the 2100 block of Espey Court.

Officers established a perimeter and located the suspect, a 19-year-old from Crofton, who was taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle in the woods.

