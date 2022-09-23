Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Crofton Teen Arrested in Armed Crofton Carjacking

| September 23, 2022, 12:49 PM

A Crofton teenager was arrested yesterday after Anne Arundel County Police say he carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Crofton.

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way in Crofton.

As officers were conducting their canvas, they were approached by a victim in the area of Charing Cross Drive and Soho Court who had just been carjacked.

The victim advised that an unknown black male wearing black pants, a dark shirt, a black mask, approximately 5’10” and 150 lbs, displayed a small black handgun and got into his blue 2016 Toyota Corolla, and fled the area.

Numerous officers converged on the area and began searching for the vehicle, which was located by a Maryland State Police Trooper in the 1200 block of Crain Highway. The vehicle fled and was located a short time later in a business complex in the 2100 block of Espey Court.

Officers established a perimeter and located the suspect, a 19-year-old from Crofton, who was taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle in the woods.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake