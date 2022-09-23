City Of Annapolis Offers Tips For Boat Show Parking

Power and sailboat enthusiasts are making their plans for the Annapolis fall boat shows, which will take place in historic downtown Annapolis along City Dock on the Annapolis harbor. The United States Powerboat Show will take place October 6-9, 2022. The United States Sailboat Show takes place October 13-17, 2022.

Setup, with some limitations on downtown parking, will begin Wednesday, September 28. The breakdown will continue until the close of business on October 20. The changeover between shows will take place Oct. 9 through 12. Please be alert to road closures and parking restrictions in and around City Dock throughout the entire period from Sept. 26 to Oct. 20. Give yourself extra time when navigating downtown Annapolis and the Historic District.

This is the 52nd edition of the Sailboat Show.

Admission to the Thursday Preview Days is $45 for each show; General Admission tickets are $25 for adults; $10 for youth ages 7 to 12. Discounts are available for advance purchase and additional day passes. Children (6 and under) are free.

Here are a few parking tips:

Restricted Parking: Parking will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets for the entire duration of the two events (Oct. 6 to Oct. 17). Please note that these restrictions are zoned for District 1 residential permit holders only. Prince George Street from Craig Street to East Street Randall Street from Prince George Street to King George Street East Street from Prince George Street to King George Street Green Street, Newman Street, and St. Mary’s Street.

Parking will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets for the entire duration of the two events (Oct. 6 to Oct. 17). Please note that these restrictions are zoned for District 1 residential permit holders only. No Parking: There will be no parking on Prince George Street from Craig Street to the docks Wednesday, September 28 through Thursday, October 20.

There will be no parking on Prince George Street from Craig Street to the docks Wednesday, September 28 through Thursday, October 20. City Parking Garages: For more detailed information, visit www.AccessAnnapolis.com. Parking will be available at the three city-owned garages: Knighton, Gotts Court, and Park Place. Reserved, pre-paid parking rates are available online at www.AnnapolisParking.com.

For more detailed information, visit www.AccessAnnapolis.com. Parking will be available at the three city-owned garages: Knighton, Gotts Court, and Park Place. Reserved, pre-paid parking rates are available online at www.AnnapolisParking.com. Free Shuttle: The free downtown (magenta) shuttle will service city-owned garages throughout the boat shows. Visitors can track the shuttle in real-time by downloading the “transloc” app for Android or Apple . You may also track the Circulator in real-time at accessannapolis.transloc.com.

The free downtown (magenta) shuttle will service city-owned garages throughout the boat shows. Visitors can track the shuttle in real-time by downloading the “transloc” app for Android or . You may also track the Circulator in real-time at accessannapolis.transloc.com. Additional Garages: Visitors may also find free parking at the State Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and all weekend. Whitmore Garage, located at 25 Clay Street, is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 p.m.

Visitors may also find free parking at the State Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and all weekend. Whitmore Garage, located at 25 Clay Street, is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 p.m. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium & Board of Education: Visitors can park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $20 and take a FREE shuttle downtown EXCEPT on Saturday, Oct. 8 due to a Navy Football home game. On Oct. 8, a free Boat Show shuttle will be available from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools/Board of Education parking lot on Riva Road ($20 parking fee).

Visitors can park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $20 and take a FREE shuttle downtown EXCEPT on Saturday, Oct. 8 due to a Navy Football home game. On Oct. 8, a free shuttle will be available from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools/Board of Education parking lot on Riva Road ($20 parking fee). Get Around with AnnapolisGo: Download the “AnnapolisGo” app from your app store to immediately start calling on-demand rides to move anywhere in the immediate downtown area for $2. Save on costly transportation fees and zip around the Annapolis service area!

Plan Ahead: Complete Boat Show parking details, including additional lots, are available at http://www.annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-sailboat-show/plan-your-visit/directions-accommodations

