Charred Body Found in Burning Car Was Shot To Death

On September 27, 2022, just before midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire. The vehicle was located in a field approximately 100 years off the roadway and was engulfed in flames.

Once extinguished, charred human remains were located in the backseat area.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was performed on the remains. The cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound, and this is now considered a homicide investigation.

There is no additional information or identification at this time. This is the 13th homicide of 2022 for Anne Arundel County.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

