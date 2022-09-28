Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Charred Body Found in Backseat of Burned Car In Middle of Field

| September 28, 2022, 09:54 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating what they are currently describing as a suspicious death.

On September 27, 2022, just before midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire.

The vehicle was located in a field approximately 100 yards off the roadway and was engulfed in flames.

Once extinguished, charred human remains were located in the backseat area.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, and the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4700.

