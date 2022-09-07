CAT North’s Charles Whittaker Named Finalist for MD Teacher of the Year

Center of Applied Technology – North Construction Department Chair Charles Whittaker has been named a finalist for the 2022-2023 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Whittaker, who was named Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year in April, is one of seven finalists for the award. The others are Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City, Alicia Amaral Freeman of Baltimore County, Jonathan Kurtz of Frederick County, Ashley Gereli of Harford County, Elizabeth McDonald of Washington County, and Rebecca Mathews of Wicomico County. AACPS has had finalists in seven of the last eight years, and four AACPS teachers have earned the state award since the program began in 1986.

“I am extremely honored to be chosen as one of the Teacher of the Year Finalists,” Whittaker said. “The faith that parents and the community have in teachers to train future generations is what keeps us striving to ensure we are reaching every student. It is my reason for teaching. I am led by the Chinese Proverb, “If you want happiness for a lifetime, help the next generation.”

During his 14-year AACPS career, Whittaker has facilitated collaborative planning sessions and worked to enhance new teacher training sessions at CAT-North. He has also created partnerships with local unions, apprenticeship programs, and other institutions to assist students in pursuing their passion and helped to create national standards for the construction curriculum. He is also currently pursuing National Board Certification.

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mohammed Choudhury will announce Maryland’s Teacher of the Year during a video broadcast on Maryland Public Television (MPT) October 6.

Source : AACPS

